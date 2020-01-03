Wav elated with Popcaan's album

US-based producer Wav is revelling in the success of Popcaan's album debut, Vanquish, on rapper Drake's OVO Sound label. Distributed by Warner Records Inc, the set features songs like Gimmi Love, Can't Wait, Love You and One Thing Alone, and debuted this week at number two on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart. Wav co-produced the song entitled Can't Wait, along with Markus Records.

“First I have to give God thanks for blessing me with a opportunity to be apart of this amazing project. Being a part of this project is a great accomplishment for me and my career as it has given me a chance to showcase my talent, especially with this song being released internationally on Popcaan's first project with Ovo Sound,” said Wav, whose real name is Okino R Thomas.

“Since it's release a week ago, the response from majority of the streaming and social media platforms has been great. For 2020 you can expect singles and compilations I have ready such as an Intence & Iwaata Collaboration, Charly Black, Fully Bad, Lock it , Compass, Bad and many more,” Wav said.

Thomas is the man whose beats have driven the rise of Masicka to international stardom with singles such as Rinsing Shot In Head, Crab Inna Barrel, Greatness, and They Don't Know which has almost 20 million views on YouTube. He has also worked with Mavado, Kartel and several international acts.