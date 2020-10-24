Webb looks at cost of living

Though he has toured as a member of The Meditations for many years, Laury Webb had a solo career prior to joining the popular roots-reggae group.

Recently, he released Gone Up, a song lamenting the high cost of living. It was inspired by a trip to a grocery store in Far Rockaway, New York, early this year.

Webb, who has lived in the United States for nearly 40 years, was shocked by some of the prices.

“When I see di prices I start think about my people in Jamaica an' wonder how dem manage. To me, it's sad,” said Webb. The self-produced Gone Up was released in August when the COVID-19 squeeze on the global economy was still strong.

The rising cost of even basic items, he said, warranted a song. “It's tough for most people. Even us as musicians, wi have to take a break 'cause of di pandemic,” he said. Born Toussaint Webb, he grew up in Maxfield Avenue.

Since 1979, Webb has recorded and toured with The Meditations, who are best known for the 1976 hit song Woman is Like A Shadow. He began as a keyboardist in their band before switching to vocals.

Webb can be heard on several albums by The Meditations including Highway Robbery and No Duppy. Webb has been recording for over 30 years. His solo career launched with the self-produced Woman my Queen and Seems The Same.