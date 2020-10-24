Webb looks at cost of living
Though he has toured as a member of The Meditations for many years, Laury Webb had a solo career prior to joining the popular roots-reggae group.
Recently, he released Gone Up, a song lamenting the high cost of living. It was inspired by a trip to a grocery store in Far Rockaway, New York, early this year.
Webb, who has lived in the United States for nearly 40 years, was shocked by some of the prices.
“When I see di prices I start think about my people in Jamaica an' wonder how dem manage. To me, it's sad,” said Webb. The self-produced Gone Up was released in August when the COVID-19 squeeze on the global economy was still strong.
The rising cost of even basic items, he said, warranted a song. “It's tough for most people. Even us as musicians, wi have to take a break 'cause of di pandemic,” he said. Born Toussaint Webb, he grew up in Maxfield Avenue.
Since 1979, Webb has recorded and toured with The Meditations, who are best known for the 1976 hit song Woman is Like A Shadow. He began as a keyboardist in their band before switching to vocals.
Webb can be heard on several albums by The Meditations including Highway Robbery and No Duppy. Webb has been recording for over 30 years. His solo career launched with the self-produced Woman my Queen and Seems The Same.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy