Yasus wants 'poetic justice'

THE poet once held a high rung on the ladder of Jamaican culture but that esteem has slipped in recent years, seemingly now handed to their dancehall and reggae counterparts.

This makes Yasus Afari even more determined to make his Poetry in Motion a lasting success.

On February 28 the spoken word event celebrates its 18th staging virtually from Mandeville Golf Club in Manchester. Again, Afari is the proverbial head cook and bottle-washer.

“It is supremely, critically and vitally important for events such as Poetry in Motion to do well and to be highly successful in Jamaica. Here's why: Jamaica is the world's cultural superpower which is committed to our sacred duty of advancing the entire welfare of the whole human race, therefore we must lead by the example of positivity,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“Poetry is the essence of language and the currency of the mind, which provides the vision with which we flourish!”

One of this year's presenters is Benjamin Zephaniah, the British firebrand who has released a number of books and albums with Afrocentric themes.

He is from the Handsworth section of Birmingham, England, which has produced other advocates of black consciousness like reggae band Steel Pulse.

Zephaniah's father is from Barbados; his mother is Jamaican.

The University of the West Indies professor and fervent Garveyite, Rupert Lewis; Stephen Wise, who has toured as a musician with Stevie Wonder; Martin Matthews; Dr Charmaine Gooden-Monteith; Mark Stephenson; Ka'Bu and Mikaya are also scheduled to perform at Poetry in Motion.

Though he was born in neighbouring St Elizabeth, Manchester holds a special place for Yasus Afari.

He once lived and worked there and, during the late 1980s, was part of a movement in the parish that transformed dancehall music.

He was the poet among a cast of roots artistes from Manchester, including Garnet Silk, Tony Rebel and Kulcha Knox, who helped revive cultural awareness in the genre during the early 1990s.

Like his heroes, Louise Bennett Coverley and Linton Kwesi Johnson, Yasus Afari believes poetry can change societies for the better.

“Poetry is the custodian of music, generally, and reggae music specifically because, by definition, every song is a poem set to music and music is the poetry of melody and sounds,” he reasoned.

“Therefore, once poetry succeeds, then Jamaica, our cultural arts and heritage, reggae, world music and humanity shall succeed with social justice, peace and love and harmony.”