Oraine's roller coaster

FOR Oraine Frater, one of two Jamaican dancers now part of the cast of the UK touring company of the hit musical The Lion King, the current layoff as a result of the restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic has been a roller coaster of emotions.

Frater and fellow Jamaican Tara Price joined the touring company last September and have been travelling across the UK performing in the popular production.

When the global ban on mass gatherings began to take effect, The Lion King was in Edinburgh, the capital of Scotland. For Frater that is when the panic set in.

“At first I was annoyed, but that has become like a roller coaster of emotions as I try to navigate my circumstances. When the shows first got cancelled I was happy as I thought it would give me time to get some rest and for my body to just recover and recharge from the rigours of dancing every, single day. Then I had to learn to deal with being confined within four walls for the entire day. That resulted in me thinking about the situation a lot and has made me miss being home even more. That has intensified with each day. I try to be disciplined and workout and practise on my own or with friends, because we can't have rehearsals. The hardest part is that you just don't know what is going to happen and when this will stop. I don't like the unknown, “ he told the Jamaica Observer.

His thoughts are constantly with his mother back here in Jamaica, whom he shared is alone at home following the death of his father “My family in Jamaica is OK. My mother is more worried about me. I try to reassure her daily. In order to do this I have rearranged my schedule due to the time difference so I can talk during daytime in Jamaica.”

Rather than put the members of the company at risk by moving them, the producers of The Lion King have decided that Frater and the rest of the cast will remain in Scotland.

For the Jamaican this is a great decision as they have learned how and where to find essential amenities such as supermarkets and pharmacies in the Scotland capital city.

Moving to a new location would only open the cast and crew to the possibility of being exposed to the coronavirus as they find their way in a new location. Despite the struggles with the current global crisis, Frater is enjoying his Lion King experience thus far.

He recalled that he was on tour in the United States last year with his home company L'Acadco when he met Garth Fagan, the Jamaican who choreographed The Lion King.

Fagan shared that the UK touring company would be holding auditions in Jamaica and encouraged the dancers to try out.

It was Frater's first time auditioning for a production as he was previously enrolled at the University of Technology, Jamaica where he was reading for his degree in culinary arts management.

After a day-long audition, he was later chosen. He credits the training he has received at L'Acadco for making his transition to The Lion King a seamless one.

“This experience has been good. It took a while to adjust as I had to dance and sing in eight or nine shows per week. That is quite different from the Jamaican scene where you just prepare for a season, two or four weekends once a year. This is a nineto- five job. L'Acadco made me aware of what is required in the world of international dance… how to adapt quickly, how to be professional. Plus the technique, L'Antech, is very similar to the choreography of The Lion King so that has helped me. The training intensive organised by Complexions Contemporary Ballet in New York which I participated in thanks to Plié for the Arts also helped me to handle some components of The Lion King,” said Frater.