Minister Hall takes it to church
AS hysteria brews among Jamaicans amidst the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, Minister Marion Hall says comfort can be found in Jesus.
“I know many people are confused and hurting; but keep your eyes on Jesus. Stay rooted and grounded if you are a Christian, and if you are not, now is the time to seek Him. God doesn't take pleasure in the death of anyone, but as the Bible says, 'Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His faithful ones,'” she told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.
Jamaica currently has 143 cases of the coronavirus and five fatalities. Since the Government's ban on social gatherings exceeding 10 people, Minister Hall (formerly Lady Saw) has hosted virtual church services via Facebook live stream.
She said the Lord has been calling her to start a church for years.
“I work with the Holy Spirit…I remember when I was in Florida after I just got saved and the Lord woke me up and told me that I was going to start a church. I got accepted to a Bible College in South Florida and one week before I was supposed to start, I ended up in Jamaica and there was a shift in events. Sometimes, when there is a U-turn in our lives, God uses it for good… couple weeks after that I travelled to Canada, and I got some church equipment, and after that I travelled to London and got some more church equipment,” said Hall, who was baptised on December 14, 2015.
“After all this, I asked God what was going to be the name of my church, and He said, 'Don't say your church, say my church,' and I asked again, but this time I said, 'God, what's going to be the name of Your church?' and he said Holy Ghost Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ,” she added.
The pieces came together even more, when the gospel artiste was offered a space four months ago to start her church.
“There was this lady who was migrating, and she said that she had a building that I could use for my ministry in St Ann...I looked at it and I thought it was perfect. Inside might not be too big, but the yard is very spacious, and it is enough for me to start…” Hall continued.
Though she would have loved to start her ministry with face-toface services, she is pleased with the more than 30,000 viewers who have joined her live streams.
“I want to bear fruit…I want to hear 'well done my good and faithful servant'. I see so much temptation, but when you are wrapped up in Jesus, you should expect various attacks, but trust that God is fighting for you,” said Hall.
