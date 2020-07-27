A delightful serving of Sumfest

'THE show must go on.” Those were the parting words from Josef Bogdanovich, head of DownSound Entertainment and executive producer of Reggae Sumfest, following Saturday's final night of this year's virtual staging of the annual music festival.

His comments at the end of the livestream on various social media platforms including YouTube and Facebook, followed another night of strong performances to an audience which peaked at over 26,000 on YouTube.

“Because of COVID-19 you couldn't be here, but as they say, the show must go on. So we, because of the Facebook, IG involvement, we go recharged and put this production together in three weeks. I'm proud to say this is an all-Jamaican production. As we continue to build the music and Reggae Sumfest, we invite you to come to Jamaica in 2021, where Sumfest will be bigger and better than every. Until then, wear your mask, observe social distancing and stay safe. See you at Sumfest 2021,” he said.

Saturday's roster of acts picked up where Friday's performers left off, offering a show that was truly entertaining, despite the absence of a physical audience.

Britain-based reggae act Maxi Priest alluded to the approach he took to prepare for the virtual presentation during an interview with host Kamila McDonald.

“When I got here I was like… how am I gonna handle this 'cause there's no audience? I was asking some of the staff, how do we play this? They were like 'do yuh ting man, do yuh ting'. I really needed some guidance because you get caught between TV and show. Although the camera dem is pointing at you there is a difference because you trying to deliver a show. So some a di time mi haffi jus go inna myself and [say] yuh know what, believe in what you are doing and do wah you a do,” he shared.

For his set, Maxi Priest ignited the stage with an electrifying performance and offered three of his popular tracks Wild World, Say a Prayer for the World and Close to You.

Opening the evening was given to Gyptian, who got things rolling with his rendition of Love Overdue, originally recorded by Gregory Isaacs. He followed with Beautiful Lady and Hold You.

He gave way to Tarrus Riley. Never one to shy away from a strong performance, Riley dropped some of his favourites including Lion Paw, Simple Things featuring Konshens and One Drop, before unleashing his latest track Remember Me, which saw him on acoustic guitar.

There is rarely a bad performance once veteran crooner Freddie McGregor is involved. The Clarendon native offered but a sample of his vast catalogue for the global virtual audience. His set included classics such as I See It In You, To Be Poor, Prophecy, and the enduring ballad And So I Will Wait for You. Like Riley, McGregor too used the opportunity to introduce new music to fans. He dropped his latest recording Bawling, a track which speaks to the times, including the current COVID-19 pandemic as well as the racial unrest particularly in the United States.

She has been the toast of the reggae scene for the past year and, therefore, it would only have been right for Koffee to grace Reggae Sumfest's virtual stage. The “Grammy Kid” used her 10-minute set to share the music that audiences have grown to know and love. Rapture , Raggamuffin and Toast were released on rapid before she rounded out her time on the stage with Lockdown, her recently released summer banger.

Sizzla is one of the music's most bankable acts when it comes to bringing an energy to the stage. He does need a current hit, or in this case mass audience, to inject his brand of energy into an event. Clearly, this was the thinking of the Sumfest team when it was decided that he would close the show.

A slew of hit tracks unfurled onto cyberspace backed by that undeniable energy to create what was a fitting end to this Taste of Reggae Sumfest, which will go down in history as one of the local markers of the pandemic. The Sumfest team can take a bow for delivering a quality production which can be entered into the archives, retrieved at intervals, and enjoyed.