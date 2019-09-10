A fifth serving of Reggae Jammin
While albums by dancehall and reggae's biggest stars continue to return poor sales, the compilation album soldiers on, particularly in the United States. Tad's International Record is banking on that trend to continue with Reggae Jammin Vol 5 which it releases September 22.
The set contains 22 songs by a mix of dancehall and traditional acts including Jesse Royal (Hold The Faith), Anthony Cruz (Jah Cruz Medley), Richie Spice (There's A Way), Etana Jah Love (I Know), Marcia Griffiths (Magical Love), Konshens (Rocking in di Dance), Sanchez (Special Lady) and The ATF Band (Yardie).
Tad Dawkins, head of Tad's International Record, told the Jamaica Observer recently that Reggae Jammin has surpassed expectations.
“From inception it has done exceptionally well, as our main focus has been on the notoriety of the artistes who are featured on each series and Reggae Jammin Vol 5 continues to reflect this. It remains popular across the world as we continue to receive orders from all the popular markets and even from places such as Brazil,” he said.
He added that selecting songs for the series is not difficult since 50 per cent of the tracks are produced by his company. The remainder are from producers who are “constantly submitting their work for our compilations”.
Jah Love (I Know) is from Etana's album, Reggae Forever, which was released by Tad's International Record in March last year. Yardie, an hilarious take on harassment of Jamaicans by Customs officials at American airports, was a breakout song for The ATF Band this year.
Based on figures from Billboard Magazine, 2019 has been another dismal year in terms of sales for Jamaican artistes, many of whom failed to impress music buyers in the United States. Comparatively, compilations such as Reggae Gold and Soca Gold have done well for VP Records.
First released in 2009, Reggae Jammin is one of two compilations by Tad's International Record. The other, The Ultimate, debuted in 2007.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy