A fifth serving of Reggae Jammin

While albums by dancehall and reggae's biggest stars continue to return poor sales, the compilation album soldiers on, particularly in the United States. Tad's International Record is banking on that trend to continue with Reggae Jammin Vol 5 which it releases September 22.

The set contains 22 songs by a mix of dancehall and traditional acts including Jesse Royal (Hold The Faith), Anthony Cruz (Jah Cruz Medley), Richie Spice (There's A Way), Etana Jah Love (I Know), Marcia Griffiths (Magical Love), Konshens (Rocking in di Dance), Sanchez (Special Lady) and The ATF Band (Yardie).

Tad Dawkins, head of Tad's International Record, told the Jamaica Observer recently that Reggae Jammin has surpassed expectations.

“From inception it has done exceptionally well, as our main focus has been on the notoriety of the artistes who are featured on each series and Reggae Jammin Vol 5 continues to reflect this. It remains popular across the world as we continue to receive orders from all the popular markets and even from places such as Brazil,” he said.

He added that selecting songs for the series is not difficult since 50 per cent of the tracks are produced by his company. The remainder are from producers who are “constantly submitting their work for our compilations”.

Jah Love (I Know) is from Etana's album, Reggae Forever, which was released by Tad's International Record in March last year. Yardie, an hilarious take on harassment of Jamaicans by Customs officials at American airports, was a breakout song for The ATF Band this year.

Based on figures from Billboard Magazine, 2019 has been another dismal year in terms of sales for Jamaican artistes, many of whom failed to impress music buyers in the United States. Comparatively, compilations such as Reggae Gold and Soca Gold have done well for VP Records.

First released in 2009, Reggae Jammin is one of two compilations by Tad's International Record. The other, The Ultimate, debuted in 2007.