A 'Hart-y' mix-up

AMERICAN actor Kevin Hart and Jamaican retired athlete Usain Bolt are kings in their own spheres — comedy and sprints, respectively.

However, NBC News somewhat didn't get that memo.

On Tuesday, the news agency had a story with a photo of Hart about Bolt's recent COVID-19 diagnosis.

Hart was his usual self.

“I must of gotten really fast and tall overnight,” he joked about the situation in his Instagram caption. “I want to take advantage of this moment and race anybody in the world. We can bet whatever… shit just got real. I'm also no longer doing comedy due to my Olympic training schedule.”

Hart drove the point home, calling the mix-up “disrespectful on so many levels” and that the reason the news outlet chose a photo of Hart is because “maybe COVID-19 shrunk his legs and torso.”

Hart's ire over the mix-up is more than justified, but there's an explanation as to how this occurred. According to the New York Post, NBC News' error occurred when the writer of the story forgot to include an image, which led the company's content management system to insert an image of Hart from an unrelated piece.