A joyous garrison Xmas

FOLLOWING his success with three various artistes compilations, producer Sean “Contractor” Edwards is eyeing more international success with his latest project.

Jamaican Garrison Christmas, an eighteen-track effort produced by Contractor Music Records, is scheduled for release on December 18.

“On the Jamaica Garrison Christmas we can expect high-energy, hardcore dancehall music from some of Jamaica's trendiest dancehall acts, with some added flavour from African dancehall acts,” Edwards told the Jamaica Observer.

Among the artistes featured on Jamaican Garrison Christmas are Popcaan, Aidonia, Chronic Law, Squash, Jahvillani, Chaka Demus, Vershon, and African dancehall star Shatta Wale. Newcomers Raybekah (a female artiste from Nigeria), Xklusive, Elegance, Jay Shepherd, Kmeshaf, Cashan, and Isha Bel are also on the set.

The single I'm a Star (remix) features Jethro Luster Sheeran, Locx, British pop star Ed Sheeran, and rapper Da Baby.

Said Edwards: “The artistes were selected based on their meeting the vision and concept of the album, which is a body of work that appeals to the inner-city communities of Jamaica and worldwide.”

Jamaican Garrison Christmas is available via pre-order, and earlier this week it topped the Amazon Reggae Album Chart. It is currently among the top 10 best sellers.

Edwards debuted with his compilation series, Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica, in 2018. It peaked at number one on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart. The following year Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica: Reloaded peaked at number five. His most recent, Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica: The Reggae Collector's Edition, is currently number two on the US Current Reggae Albums chart, having sold more than 2,600 copies since its release earlier this year.

“With Jamaican Garrison Christmas I hope to take hardcore dancehall to markets where they are not much in demand, including places such as Europe. Some of these artistes who are featured on the album have never hit the Billboard charts before,” said Edwards.

Edwards has been involved in music for close to 15 years. He has marketed and promoted music for several artistes and independent labels.

“All three compilations that I have released have been successful because they met the objective of what we set out to accomplish. This year's Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica: The Reggae Collector's Edition was special for me because it was the first reggae album to hit number 1 in an African country in all genres when it did so in Ghana,” Edwards shared.