A 'Killer' contribution

BOUNTY Killer distributed care packages to residents of his childhood community of Majestic Gardens in Kingston last Friday.

The dancehall deejay made donations through his Bounty Killer Foundation, which has been adopted by the Digicel Foundation.

Bounty Killer addressed residents explaining why it was so important for him to continue giving back.

“This is where I come from, and it is a place that still holds a special place in my heart. This joint venture came about because Digicel not only provides telephone service, but they are also dedicated to serving communities,” he said.

“This is an important project. Although it's a small gesture of our care for the community, we know it can go a long way for those who really need it. I want to encourage everyone to continue staying safe and staying together in this hard time,” he continued.

The Digicel team included Chief Marketing Officer Nasha-Monique Douglas, General Manager for Retail and Distribution Jeremy Owen, and Public Relations and Communications Manager Elon Parkinson.

The collab between Bounty Killer and Digicel forms part of Digicel Foundation's $42 million islandwide humanitarian project dubbed Operation SAFE – which focuses on sanitising, advocating, feeding, and enabling Jamaicans in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

“For many people living in low-income communities, the fallout from the coronavirus has been particularly difficult for them. Some of those hardest hit have been the elderly and mothers of very young children who often lack a steady source of income. This partnership between the Digicel Foundation and Bounty Foundation is therefore a natural fit, because we are both dedicated to serving the communities that support us,” Douglas told the Jamaica Observer.

The care packages were happily received by the residents, many of whom noted that grocery shopping had become a considerable financial burden. Each care package will provide up to two weeks of essential, non-perishable, basic food items.

Eighty-nine-year-old resident Aston Llewellyn Lawrence, whose soap business has dried up as a result of restrictions imposed to prevent the sread of the virus, expressed his heartfelt gratitude, on behalf of the community.

“I have known Bounty since he was a small child and that is why I am so happy to see where he has reached now, and I am even happier to see him back in the community, helping those in need,” Lawrence said.

Since the launch of Operation SAFE in May, the Digicel Foundation has made significant donations of food to several communities and special needs organisations. On Labour Day, they carried out sanitisation activities in Coronation Market and along Ocean Boulevard in Downtown Kingston.

The foundation has also enabled better access to education for special needs students through the donation of 1,000 tablets to the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities and the Ministry of Education.

Bounty Killer started his charity, the Bounty Killer Foundation, in 2018 with a series of donations to the Kingston Public Hospital in Jamaica, which he said had treated his gunshot wound in 1986. In February, through the foundation, he made a cash donation to veteran reggae singer Junior Byles, who has been suffering from mental illness and cancer.