A LOVE HE FEELS

Voltz of Holt , a documentary about reggae legend John Holt, is in the works. The project's principal is the singer's grandson, Scwayne Holt, who goes by the moniker Bamm Holt.

Production started last year, with Holt conducting interviews with his grandfather's siblings as well as colleagues and friends.

Bamm Holt said the idea to document John Holt's life came from him and his father, John Holt Junior, who is also a singer.

“The reason for doing the documentary was to bring the name back. I felt as if my grandfather doesn't get the recognition he deserves, not only musically, but as a person in general,” Bamm Holt told the Jamaica Observer.

John Holt, one of reggae's great singers, died in 2014 at age 67. He has one of the most hit-laden catalogues in Jamaican music, from his days with rocksteady trio The Paragons in the 1960s to his solo work throughout the 1970s and 1980s.

According to Bamm Holt, there is no rush to get Voltz of Holt released, as he wants to do his grandfather's legacy justice.

“Right now, we only have interviewed family members, such as his older siblings and younger ones. A couple of his children, local promoters that have actually booked him and local fans that appreciate him,” he said, adding that “We want to make this as memorable as possible.”

The Holt family are from Greenwich Farm in Kingston. Prior to John's foray into music, his cousins were known for cricket. John Kenneth Constantine Holt played for the West Indies team in the early 1900s before they were given Test status, while his son J K Holt Junior played with distinction for Kingston College, Lucas (in the Senior Cup), Jamaica and the West Indies.

John Holt had a remarkable career that started in the late 1950s with multiple appearances on the Vere Johns Opportunity Hour talent show. With The Paragons, he had numerous hit songs including Wear You to The Ball and On The Beach.

As a solo act, his hit parade was just as impressive, with classics like Stick by Me, Stealing, Stealing, A Love I Can Feel, My Heart is Gone, Doctor Love, and Police in Helicopter. Holt's 1973 album, 1000 Volts of Holt, is a big seller in the United Kingdom.

Bamm Holt, who was raised in Spanish Town, is based in South Florida. For him, Voltz of Holt is a personal statement.

“My role in the documentary is the interviewer. I ask the questions and I am basically the narrator as well. So, the whole spin is, a grandson finding out how great his grandfather is, while interviewing people about him,” he said.