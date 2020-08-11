A'mari for court tomorrow

DANCEHALL entertainer A'mari is scheduled to appear before the St James Parish Court tomorrow.

She was arrested and charged for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act and for using indecent language following an incident in St James last Friday.

A'mari is the third entertainer since March to breach the Act. The other two are Garfield “Bad Boy Trevor” Reid and Elephant Man.

A'mari, whose given name Veneice Fung Chung, is of a Kimberley Boulevard, North Lauderdale, address in Florida, was found in breach of a self-quarantine order when she was seen at several places following her arrival in the island.

The police said she was also charged for using indecent language after she uttered expletives while speaking to the police during an interview.

She declined to comment when contacted by the Jamaica Observer.

A'mari — who uses the moniker DJ Mona Lisa —is known for songs like Set My heart Free, Superstar and No Ordinary Girl.

In March, Elephant Man was charged with breaching Section 8 (5) of the Immigration Act, which mandates people arriving in Jamaica to make a truthful declaration to immigration personnel. The fine, according to precedent, is $100.

The entertainer, whose given name is O'Neil Bryan, arrived at Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, along with an entourage, and was asked to declare the countries he visited.

He was reportedly on tour in Europe but did not declare all the countries he had been to. He is set to reappear before the court on September 4.

Meanwhile, Bad Boy Trevor and co-accused Keneil Smith were charged with breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act, Noise Abatement Act, the Emergency Powers Act and Spirit Licence Act. They are currently on $100,000 bail each.

According to a report from the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit, at approximately 1:00 am on March 23, a police team visited premises on Plantation Drive in Kingston 20 where an event was being held. They immediately shut it down and seized a portion of liquor. Bad Boy Trevor is also scheduled for court in September.