A'mari rallies to the cause

SOCIAL media blogger/singjay A'mari is showing that a little kindness can go a far way during the battle against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Through her social media handles she offered to help the elderly, but she was flooded with requests from other peopleas well. To date, she has given away more than US$2,000.

“I have not stopped the mission and have been giving away lots of money to families in need in Jamaica and abroad. I have helped the elderly in Jamaica and struggling families by sending small sums through MoneyGram. I gave money to a woman struggling with breast cancer, I've sent Amazon cards to families who lost their jobs in New York and can't help their families. I have sent money to Jamaican families who have no pampers, no baby feeding. I even helped someone in Grenada,” she said.

“But mostly, I do counselling. They feel helpless; they're out of jobs, a lot of them are embarrassed to be asking, some of them are middle class people whose financial worlds have crumbled because of this situation. They know I know what it is like to suffer, so they feel comfortable to share their situations with me.”

So far, Jamaica has 58 confirmed cases with three deaths.

“At a time of so much fear and uncertainty, these acts of kindness — for those committing and receiving them — are a desperately needed balm. I see that others are following my example; we are all one,” she said.

The blogger-cum-artiste recently provided phone cards to students through her A'mari's Net4Kids initiative.

A'mari (real name Veneice Fung-Chung) has recorded songs including Cheater Girls featuring Gully Bop and Black Hypocrisy.