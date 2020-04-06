A'mari rallies to the cause
SOCIAL media blogger/singjay A'mari is showing that a little kindness can go a far way during the battle against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
Through her social media handles she offered to help the elderly, but she was flooded with requests from other peopleas well. To date, she has given away more than US$2,000.
“I have not stopped the mission and have been giving away lots of money to families in need in Jamaica and abroad. I have helped the elderly in Jamaica and struggling families by sending small sums through MoneyGram. I gave money to a woman struggling with breast cancer, I've sent Amazon cards to families who lost their jobs in New York and can't help their families. I have sent money to Jamaican families who have no pampers, no baby feeding. I even helped someone in Grenada,” she said.
“But mostly, I do counselling. They feel helpless; they're out of jobs, a lot of them are embarrassed to be asking, some of them are middle class people whose financial worlds have crumbled because of this situation. They know I know what it is like to suffer, so they feel comfortable to share their situations with me.”
So far, Jamaica has 58 confirmed cases with three deaths.
“At a time of so much fear and uncertainty, these acts of kindness — for those committing and receiving them — are a desperately needed balm. I see that others are following my example; we are all one,” she said.
The blogger-cum-artiste recently provided phone cards to students through her A'mari's Net4Kids initiative.
A'mari (real name Veneice Fung-Chung) has recorded songs including Cheater Girls featuring Gully Bop and Black Hypocrisy.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy