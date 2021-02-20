A matter of style for Kerone

EMERGING Canadian-born reggae singjay Kerone is amping up the promotion of Style to coincide with this year's Reggae Month festivities.

“Jamaica music is and will always be the sound of choice. I am bringing melodies and much more substance to reggae music leading the way to a brighter future. I have learnt to respect the music for what it is,” said Kerone.

Style was released three weeks ago on the singer's Kerone Music label. It has an accompanying video.

Kerone (given name Kerone Minto) is also sound engineer who mixes and masters songs.

In July 2019, Kerone released his debut eight-track project, Emperor's Cloud, on his own Kerone Music label.

He plans to release several projects in 2021, as well as produce local artistes.

Since the beginning of his musical career in 2017, Kerone has won over the hearts of music lovers from all walks of life, performing at a variety of venues. He has been making dozens of appearances in cities like Ottawa, Toronto and Montreal, appearing at events such as the Ottawa Reggae Festival, and Canjam Festival in Toronto.

His musical career has earned the admiration and affection of countless fans in Montreal. Born and raised in Quebec, Kerone has never forgotten Caribbean musical roots.

“I have a Jamaican and Guyanese background as a performing artiste and this also extends to my musical sound as a musician, so being in Jamaica right now is an exciting time for me creatively,” he said.

Some of the songs he is known for are Hot and Highest Level.