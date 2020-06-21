Daddy knows best

Today is celebrated globally as Father's Day. We caught up with a few entertainers who spoke about being fathers. Some also shared their very own experiences with their fathers.Today is celebrated globally as Father's Day. We caught up with a few entertainers who spoke about being fathers. Some also shared their very own experiences with their fathers.

Beenie Man

The self-proclaimed 'King of the Dancehall' is aware of the toll being an entertainer can have on family and fatherhood. Live performances here and there, studio work and appearances have all cut into those moments with his children. However, he values the time that the current pandemic has given him to spend more time with his children.

“Being a father has not changed me. Being a parent is the greatest thing. You have your children and you woman around you is the greatest thing because you get to know your yute dem more. Mi have a little daughter and she is a year and a half. One time when she just born, before the whole COVID-19 thing, me a work and har madda a work and my son and daughter were being the parent. But now, one has to be a parent to them and the baby,” said Beenie Man.

“As a father you get fi know your children more. Me have some children weh live a farin, dem call me and we talk. Desha [Ravers] a mi big daughter and me and she talk very often,” he added.

Kemar Highcon

This up-and-coming act, who has become known as the Sauce Boss thanks to his popular song So Saucy, is yet to become a father, but his relationship with his own father is preparing him for that day when it comes.

“Ahh... Daddy...great human being. I get up every day and try to be the best person closest to that person that I know. A true man, a brilliant father figure. Everything that I know today in this world, he has contributed so much to that. There is no way I can repay him. In our culture there are so many fathers missing from the lives of their children. I just want to big up my father and all the real fathers out there. We do not give praises to the fathers as much as we should. Daddy, yuh a mi general.”

His father has provided him with so many pearls of wisdom over the years and is supportive of his musical exploits.

“He has given me so much but I think that the one that stood out to me, he always said anything that you are doing, do it from a genuine place, do it from your heart. I cannot remember a bad memory of my dad, actually. Even the beating we used to get as kids, it was for a good cause. He was always supportive. When I decided to do music, I was in college. When I decided to drop out of college he had some concerns. I just want to tell my daddy that I appreciate him and I love him,”.

Konshens

Known for his popular tracks including Winner, Good Girl Gone Bad, No Hesitation and Real Friends, Konshens takes his role as a father of two very serious, including being a constant presence in their lives.

“I would like to think it's very important. From what I see of them so far, they really love me and when I'm not there, they miss me. I think that as a father it's very important for not only for you to love your kids the best you can, but them fi love you too – because it is a reflection of the job that you are doing as a father. Me get da vibe deh from day one. A me heartbeat them,” he shared with the Jamaica Observer.

Konshens, whose given name is Garfield Spence, recalled the experience of becoming a father for the first time and what he values most.

“That feeling deh hard to put into words. For me it was like a rebirth. Me a live all this time and me just born now. I was around 22 at the time. Just to be in their presence and watching them grow, to pick out their different styles and mind games that they play, to know the individual that is your child – the most fun that,” he said.

G Whizz

He has been a constant on the local music scene ever since his breakthrough hit Life came into prominence a few years ago. Growing up under the entertainment microscope, G Whizz has been able to trod his own path to fatherhood thanks to a wonderful example set by his own father.

“Parenting is a joy for me. Me have a six-year-old son and a four-month-old son. Parenting definitely changes your life. It make you more responsible, more mature, and more serious about the direction you want to go in life. And then is a joy to go home to them and play with them, and to grow them and curb them in the right direction. I like the responsibility and to be able to set a foundation for them. Growing up with my dad, he always involved me in whatever he was doing. He was a man that like to fix things around the house. He had a toolbox and I remember always playing in the toolbox. When him a work pon sopm, him say pass that for him.”

His father is no longer alive but his memory lives on for the singer.

“Sadly, he passed away before I got the big break in 2009 with the song Life. But he always knew I loved music from I was in high school and he always supported me. It's eight of us and we are all from the same mother and father. He was always in the house and always spent time with us. Just having him around us was a fond memory for me,” he reflected.