A moment with Jahbar I

Reggae artiste Jahbar I started 2020 on a high, with a performance at Rebel Salute in January.

The following month he was at the Children of Icons concert at Sam Sharpe Square in Montego Bay and Roots Bamboo in Negril. He also took to the stage at the 10th anniversary SRLive concert in Kingston.

The singjay was also booked to appear at several overseas events, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those shows have been placed on hold.

“I did several shows in the first two months and I give thanks for that, because I don't really get to perform in Jamaica often. So naturally, my entire team and I were pleased. We were also looking forward to going on tour again, but we'll have to wait until things get back to normal,” he said.

However, Jahbar I is determined to continue pushing forward with his music; he's getting ready to drop his latest single Rebel With A Spirit.

The song that was produced by Ralston Barrett for Symphony B Records is scheduled to be released on May 30.

“I give thanks for the response that this single is receiving, it's getting a lot of support,” said Jahbar I.

Jahbar I recently shot a video for Rebel With A Spirit.

“We did a wonderful video for the song; we filmed it Waterford in Portmore. Big up to everyone who worked with me on this project, including the videographer, Kashiek Burrell, Izhia Arts who did some amazing editing work. I also have to thank Jamalie Miller and Rhia Miller for their contribution to the project. Everyone did an awesome job,” said the artiste.