A new Festival Queen tonight

THIRTEEN finalists are set to compete for the 2019 title of Miss Jamaica Festival Queen at National Arena in Kingston this evening. The event is slated for an 8:00 pm start.

Andrew Clunis, director of marketing and public relations at the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission, is promising a memorable event.

“A lot of work and thought has gone into this year. We are going to be doing it to international standards. The girls this year are all gunning for this prize, some of the brightest out of Jamaica trying to prove themselves and display their cultural knowledge. This year will be a stellar show,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“Our theme for the competition this year is 'Strong Jamaican Woman: Woman of Culture', which is fitting as I believe our 13 parish queens are indeed strong women of culture... It is remarkable that for over 50 years, we have seen this programme groom and showcase such upstanding businesswomen and cultural figures,” he continued.

Last year, Ackera Gowie, who represented the parish of St Mary, walked away with the crown.

The island's first Festival Queen was Lydia Malcolm, who won in 1975. In December 1986, she became principal of G C Foster College of Physical Education and Sport in Spanish Town, a post she held until 1990.

This year's competitors are: AnnaKay Hudson, Miss Kingston and St Andrew; Khamara Wright, Miss St Catherine; Chantalle Bryan from St Ann ; Dru-Lissa Grant, Miss St Thomas; Reneise Johnson, Miss Hanover; Elieza White from Portland; Kimona Roache, Miss Westmoreland; Nordi-Kaye Wiggan, Miss Trelawny; Sachique Williams, Miss St Mary; Chardonnae Parkins, Miss St. James; Isha Nation from representing Manchester; Tamara McPherson, Miss St Elizabeth, and Alecia Byfield, Miss Clarendon.