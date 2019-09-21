A party for a cause
AS aid to Bahamian victims of Hurricane Dorian continues to trickle in, local entertainment organisation Bess' Jam Jamaica has committed to pitch in.
“Our brand image is that of Caribbean love and unity and it is only fitting that we use our talents to help our brothers and sisters in need. What happened in the Bahamas has been heartfelt all around the world and we see it as our responsibility as young adults to step up and help our brothers and sisters in The Bahamas and hopefully inspire other young people to do the same,” co-conceptualiser Lasana Wilson told the Jamaica Observer.
The entity will host a pop-up lyme at Jangas Sports Bar in Kingston on Saturday.
Instead of an admission fee, partygoers are asked to take non-perishable and personal care items, which will then be donated to The Bahamas, relief efforts.
Wilson explained that sponsors were delighted to offer their assistance in executing the event.
“It was funded by myself and the other team members — Leighton Curtis, Navron Henry, Jordan Trought, Matthew Strachan and Marlon Lewis. We also reached out to our deejays and Jangas' owner, Mr Jordan Heller, for assistance and they were more than happy to donate their time in aid of a good cause,” he said.
Music will be provided by deejays Kyng Taj, Fatalic Sounds, Brush1 Chromatic, Mindless and Onespinn.
The co-organiser added that the team, which is made up of undergraduate and graduate University of the West Indies students, plans to extend it benevolence locally.
“It's our first time but it definitely won't be our last. Our team is passionate about Caribbean unity and volunteerism so, if we see a situation in which we can use our skills to lend a helping hand or inspire others, we will do what we can to assist,” Wilson said.
On September 1 and 2, Hurricane Dorian claimed the lives of 50 people in The Bahamas while more than 1,300 remain missing. Property damage estimated at US$7 billion.
