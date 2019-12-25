A Queen's homecoming

It was a homecoming fit for a queen at the Emancipation Park in Kingston last Saturday. The occasion was a cultural tribute for Miss World Toni-Ann Singh, organised by Culture and Entertainment Minister Olivia “Babsy” Grange.

“It took us less than a week to organise the activities. She wasn't scheduled to come this week; they were saying she was scheduled to come sometime in January, but after discussions with Mrs (Julia) Morley (chairman of Miss World Organisation), she said she would try. So, on Monday, I was told that she would try to come on Friday,” Grange told the Jamaica Observer.

“The moment I met her, I knew she was special. I knew she could win the contest once she got there, and so whatever needed to be done to make this special, we had to do it,” Grange continued.

No formal introduction was needed when Singh arrived at the venue at exactly 7:59 pm. A wave of cheers could be heard across Emancipation Park, as soon as ecstatic attendees got a glimpse of Jamaica's newest queen; clad in a royal blue romper, and, of course, her Miss World sash and crown. Her parents, Jharine Bailey and Bradshaw Singh, stood by her side as she made her way to the front row before the concert began.

Also present were: Julia Morley; Mayor of Kingston Delroy Williams; Fenton Ferguson, Member of Parliament for St Thomas Eastern constituency; Alando Terrelonge, state minister of culture and entertainment; Robert Hill, CEO of Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC); and Miss Jamaica World pageant co-franchise holders Dahlia Harris and Weston Haughton.

The evening's performances began with Kimiela “Candy” Isaacs, who delivered a delightful version of American singer Alicia Keys Girl on Fire, as well as a cover of Oleta Adams's I Can't Live a Day Without You.

The Ashe Company did a high-energy medley of songs and dance which bought everybody to their feet. Sweet Jamaica, Bogle, Tempted to Touch, Love and Affection, She's Royal, Secret Hideaway, Party Animal and Likes formed part of their repertoire.

The momentum soon changed to a more reverent one, courtesy of gospel singers Jermaine Edwards and Kevin Downswell.

Also on the show were Lila Ike and Richie Stephens. Stephens went the extra mile by serenading Singh as well as her mother.

To top off the tributes, seven-year-old Ngozi Wright and her brother, Tafari, recited a poem dedicated to Miss World, which saw her wiping away tears.

Before the curtains fell on the night's celebrations, Robert Hill presented Singh with the key to the city of Kingston.

“I am so excited. I think you will get tired of me saying 'thank you', but I wouldn't be here without you; without your love and your support. Life is hard, and dutty tough, and we likkle bit, but we tallawah. I love you. Thank you so much,” said Singh, in her address to the audience.