A rainy Salute

DESPITE intermittent rain and heavy winds, patrons at night two of Rebel Salute ensured they got their money's worth.

Armed with umbrellas, raincoats, blankets, jackets and water boots, some fans were well-prepared for the final night of the show's 27th staging, Saturday night, into Sunday morning, at Grizzly's Plantation Cove in St Ann.

Some agreed that battling the challenging weather was worth it. First-time patron Shelby Whyte was one of them.

“I mean, I spent a lot of money on tickets and transportation so there was no way I was leaving before the show finish, rain or shine!” she told the Jamaica Observer.

Whyte travelled from Montego Bay for the concert.

Michael Wright had similar sentiments.

“I brought my wife and oldest daughter to see the show. Last night we never brought our umbrellas and we got a little wet; we neva made the same mistake twice, 'cause we brought them tonight. The artistes are on stage in the rain so we just enjoying the show same way,” he said.

Night two was packed with crowd favourites as each performance ignited flames and warmed the audience in the cold venue.

Richie Spice's set certainly stood out as his vocals found favour with the crowd. Fans sang along to his catalogue of hits such as Brown Skin, The World Is A Cycle, Ghetto Girl, The Plane Land, and Earth a Run Red. His was one of the night's unforgettable performances.

I Wayne also stamped his class, as he signalled 'pull ups' with his signature phrase “Lava”. He used his set to address issues in Jamaica that need attention such as poverty, while entertaining with Living In Love, Book of Life, Life Seeds and Touch Her Softly .

Queen Ifrica and Jesse Royal also gave noteworthy performances that got the crowd riled up.

I-Octane sang his way into the hearts of patrons but it was when he invited his daughter, Octavia, on stage that things got hot. She chanted the lyrics: “Daddy mi nuh trust some boy weh mi see a come roun' yuh,” causing the audience to erupt in cheers.

Beenie Man gave an electrifying performance as the sun rose and exposed soaking bodies. During his performance he brought Ayesha on stage to perform their hit single, If I Could Be Your Girl.

Anthony B closed the curtains on the 2020 Rebel Salute.

Other performances came from George Nooks, Chronic Law, Mortimer, Jack Radics, The Meditations, Lady G, Mikey Spice, Louie Culture, Errol Dunkley, Jack Scorpio, Steven Blake, Tony Tuff, Wayne Wade, Imeru Tafari, Hopeton James, Rhoda Isabella, Leba Hibbert, Benjy Myaz, Mischief, Dynamq Sound and Tafasta.