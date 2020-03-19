A reggae call for unity
Since 2014 when he released his Reggae Loves Africa album, Eisaku Yamaguchi has followed-up with similar theme compilations projecting the music's ties to spirituality and peace.
His latest collection is Reggae Loves Unity which will be released in April. The 11-song set features major acts such as Tarrus Riley, Etana, Busy Signal, Richie Spice, Sizzla, Luciano, Beres Hammond, Sanchez, Freddie McGregor, and Marcia Griffiths.
The songs, according to Yamaguchi, address domestic, social and international issues. Each carries a message of hope.
“This album cannot join the hands of President [Donald] Trump and Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, or any hands of political leaders in conflict today, but I believe the strong messages on this album can reach out to billions of people like a teenage climate activist, Greta Thunberg has done. And, people will make a movement for unity,” he told the Jamaica Observer.
One of the songs from Reggae Loves Unity is United We Stand, a cover of the 1970 Brotherhood of Man standard. McGregor and Griffiths do justice to the track which Yamaguchi believes has a timeless message.
“This song is a voice or declaration from people who are suffering and crying at this moment, and they are pushed against the wall,” he said.
Reggae Loves Unity is punctuated by collaborations such as Let Peace Reign by Riley, Etana and Duane Stephenson. Sizzla and Luciano share duties on In This Time.
This is Yamaguchi's fifth 'Reggae Loves' album. In addition to Reggae Loves Africa, there has been Reggae Loves Jah, Reggae Loves Romance and Reggae Loves Romance Vol 2.
Yamaguchi became immersed in Jamaican culture during the 1990s when there was a dancehall explosion in Japan. But he is also aware of Bob Marley's groundbreaking tour of his country in 1979, as well as the remarkable success of JapanSplash in the 1980s.
Reggae Loves Unity's objectives are simple.
“What I hope to see is, everyone has the common sense of necessity of uniting each other. Blaming specific groups of people for your own problems and segregating some race are not the way to find the true unity and solution,” said Yamaguchi. “It could be a temporary relief for someone, but you have to face the unsolved problem one day as a bigger issue.”
