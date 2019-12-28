A second serving of Reggae Jam

Initially held to commemorate the 50th anniversary of reggae band Inner Circle, Reggae Jam — Meeting of the Legends has now become an annual celebration of live music.

Its second staging is scheduled for Miami's Ronald L Book Athletic Stadium in Florida, tomorrow.

Ian Lewis, founding member of Inner Circle and chief organiser, explained the concept behind the event.

“The first inspiration was Inner Circle's 50th anniversary celebration. Now, it has moved to the celebration of live reggae music being played by real musicians. We will have performances by Steel Pulse, Inner Circle, Mykal Rose, and Skip Marley. Also, present will be an assortment of young American-based reggae bands who have embraced our culture and sound,” Lewis told the Jamaica Observer.

The event kicks off with the Reggae Jam Breakfast Party from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.

“The breakfast is to celebrate the Jamaican culture via food and music which will be provided by Supa Dups of Black Chiney and Jazzy T from Renaissance,” said Lewis.

A session dubbed Musically Speaking: CBD vs THC/Health and Wellness takes place after before the main stage show.

“We'll have some of the top doctors in their field during the Musically Speaking session, while the Health and Wellness section will be moderated by Lancelot Hall,” he said.

The event's musical line-up are Love and Hip Hop star Amara La Negra, Redlyte, Spred the Dub, The Resolvers and Jahfe.

Lewis said getting the acts confirmed for the event was not challenging.

“It was easy to get the acts because of our longevity in the business,” he shared.

Lewis gave an insight into what patrons can expect at the event.

“The can expect something like they never had before. All-day music, fun, food and an intellectual pop-up with Pat McKay and Winston Barnes, Lloyd Stanbury, and other industry professionals.

“The day will end with live performances from all of the legends,” Lewis added.

Inner Circle was formed in 1968, by brothers Ian Lewis and Roger Lewis with Stephen “Cat” Coore and Michael “Ibo” Cooper. The group has had several hits, including Games People Play, Bad Boys, Sweat and Stop Breaking My Heart.

They won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album in 1994 for the platinum-selling Bad Boys.