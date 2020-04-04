A second serving of Soul Reggae
NATURE'S Way Entertainment, which released the Soul Reggae rhythm seven years ago, puts a different feel to that beat for its Soul Reggae Again compilation album, scheduled for release April 17 by VPAL Music.
The updated version of the rhythm features live instruments; the original was a programmed production. Both are produced by Garfield Cowan, head of Nature's Way Entertainment.
“I believe in live music, meaning all instruments are live, and I believe in timeless music that lives on forever. I love working with foundation artistes and upcoming artistes, because the foundation artistes help to get my label established, and the new artistes might just be the next big artiste,” he told the Jamaica Observer.
Guitarist Earl “Chinna” Smith, saxophonist Dean Frasier and the Notis Heavyweight Rockaz drum and bass duo of Unga Barunga and Welsh, played on the updated Soul Reggae which has 13 songs, including I've Made my Choice by Alva, Wayne Wonder ( NGSG), Jah Mason ( Be With You), Christopher Martin ( Change Me Plan), and I Noah ( Misunderstanding).
I've Made my Choice is the lead single from the set. Like Cowan, Alva is from St Ann and has recorded on most of Nature's Way Entertainment productions, including the popular Sweet Personality beat which also came out in 2013.
Revamped versions of some of the songs on the Sweet Personality were released in 2018 as part of Reggae Hits Vol 1, a compilation released by Nature's Way Entertainment. The Sweet Personality was driven by two big hits, Let me Love You Tonight by Wayne Wonder and Jah Cure's Wake Up.
Unlike most contemporary producers who release multiple rhythms in one year, the South Florida-based Cowan prefers a methodical approach.
“The reason I don't flood the market with rhythms is that I believe that you should give the music a chance to get known and be loved, and also don't use music to kill music,” he said.
— Howard Campbell
