A SONG A DAY FOR TANYA

Never one to embrace the conventional, Tanya Stephens was determined not to change as she prepared to launch her latest songs. For April, she would release 30 songs for each day of the month.

The outspoken singer/songwriter also plans to release two EPs in May, with an album to follow late in the year. Stephens has not released an album since Guilty in 2013, but she has not laid down her pen.

“I haven't delivered anything in years so let's just say I'm playing catch-up,” the 46-year-old artiste told the Jamaica Observer, adding that her new method of mass releases has worked.

“My fans are not complaining,” she said.

The acoustic Alone Together, Dear Lie, Trying Man, and Burn The Box are some of the songs Stephens has released since the start of this month. To come is a cover of Delroy Wilson's True Believer in Love and a collaboration with American reggae band, Big Mountain.

Burn The Box is produced by Germaican, the German independent company which did similar duties for It's A Pity, a massive hit for her in 2002.

Stephens said the single sums up her approach to life.

“I'm inviting people to come out of the box, living in the box is dangerous. Jamaica is a place with a lot of untapped talent; a lot of people think they have to make music that fits into a mould,” she said. “Who knows? Maybe we have a Shania Twain down here.”

Stephens is considered one of dancehall's most progressive songwriters. Her Gangsta Blues and Rebelution albums contain songs like It's A Pity and These Streets, which helped expand the genre beyond its bump-and-grind boundaries.

Previously, the St Mary-born Stephens hit the charts with the catchy Big Things A Gwaan in 1994 and 1996's Yuh Nuh Ready fi dis Yet, both produced by Dave Kelly.

On her latest raft of songs, she focused on diverse topics including romance ( Alone Together), resilience ( Trying Man) and hardcore sex ( Backaz). With a plethora of songs in April, and two EPs to follow one month later, Stephens is not concerned about over-saturating the market.

“If they weren't good, I wouldn't be putting them out,” she said.

Over the years, the brash Stephens has had publicised differences with record companies, fellow artistes and producers. Maturity as an individual and songwriter, she said, can be heard in her songs.

“I'm always growing as a person, and I express that growth as an artiste. I believe I have the responsibility to contribute to the growth of this planet.”