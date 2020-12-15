A Sony deal for Skillibeng

IT'S beginning to look a lot like Christmas for Skillibeng, who recently signed a publishing deal with Sony/ATM UK.

The announcement was made on the company's website.

“It's a great feeling to know I'm signed by one of the biggest names in the publishing industry — I appreciate being a part of the team and I'm excited to be working with them,” Skillibeng, 23, said in the company's release.

Sony/ATV UK A&R Analytics Executive Scott Gordon and A&R Manager Daniel Seal said they had high regard for the on-the-rise act.

“Skillibeng has established himself as one of Jamaica's fastest rising stars. He is an incredible artiste whose unique flows, delivery, and wordplay have enabled him to become the leader of the next generation of dancehall. We are delighted to welcome him to Sony/ATV, and we look forward to elevating his career on a global scale,” Gordon and Seal were quoted as saying.

Born in St Thomas, Skillibeng's given name is Emwah Warmington. He attended Morant Bay High School and did one year of sixth form at Seaforth High School, both located in that parish. He, however, discontinued school to pursue music.

“I decided that music was my calling. I linked with East Syde Records and that's where it all began,” he told the Jamaica Observer in a previous interview. “The name Skillibeng is a representation of Jamaican music overall because it is a word people automatically associate with dancehall and reggae, so it connect — but I have a different more modern approach to the art form.”

He made his recording debut in 2016 with Brain Parts on the Purge rhythm. He got his big break with Brik Pan Brik three years later. His other popular songs include Mr Universe, 50 Bag, Life Ah Life, and Crocodile Teeth. A mixtape, Prodigy 2, is scheduled to be released on December 23.

Formed in 1995, Sony/ATV is part of the Sony Music group. It was borne from the merger of Sony Music Publishing and ATV Music, which was owned by Michael Jackson who had purchased ATV Music, which included the Lennon–McCartney song catalogue, in 1985.

With a library of more than 3,000,000 songs, it is the largest music publishing administrator in the world with a diverse catalogue of iconic songs written by Jackson, The Beatles, Carole King, Queen and The Rolling Stones, as well as contemporary artistes such as Beyoncé, Pharrell Williams, Drake, Lady Gaga, Kanye West, Sam Smith, and Ed Sheeran.