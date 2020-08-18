A 'special' election

As campaigns heat up ahead of the September 3 General Election, candidates from the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and Opposition People's National Party (PNP) have been using 'specials' (dubs) from popular dancehall artistes to promote themselves.

However, for up-and-coming deejay Paparatzzi — who recorded a special for the PNP's Central Westmoreland candidate Dwayne Vaz — it is the perfect opportunity for him to get exposure.

“I think using dubs as part of political campaigns is effective and it's a new way for older generations to relate and communicate with this third generation. My music, and by extension, music by other young artistes will get recognised,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The 40-year-old artiste, whose given name is Akiem Bradbury, voiced the dub off his Chop E Line track which was released in January this year. It is produced by Eye For Ann Eye Music.

The Westmoreland-based toaster is known for Gideon World produced by BrafazZ Entertainment.

Paparatzzi, who attended Titchfield High School in Portland, believes politicians will have a greater appreciation for dancehall music after this election season.

“I think they have already developed more appreciation for the genre and what we as artistes produce,” he said.

Paparatzzi explained that his passion for music developed while attending all-age school in Annotto Bay, St Mary. But it was not until a few years ago that he decided to pursue it professionally.

He likened his experience to a rollercoaster ride.

“The journey has been overwhelming, yet the experience has been exciting,” said Paparatzzi.

Since last Wednesday, the public has heard election dubs from Shenseea, Teejay, Beenie Man, Kemar Highcon, Dovey Magnum, Skillibeng, Stylo G, Alkaline and Daddy1.

Meanwhile, Vaz, who has served as shadow minister of entertainment, told the Observer that he made a deliberate choice to hire an act outside the mainstream.

“I want to highlight the people who are in my constituency. Getting them exposed to the wider Jamaica and world will not only benefit them but benefit the entire community and parish. They have raw talent and I think it's fitting to assist them in any way I can to give a boost to their career,” he said.