A tribute fit for a prince

Though he held a royal title, Dennis Brown never lost the embrace of the common man, legions of whom consider him a singer's singer. Several of them performed at a rollicking 'earthstrong' concert in St Andrew last Monday.

The show took place at the St Andrew Park home of famed guitarist Earl “Chinna” Smith who played on a number of the “Crown Prince of Reggae's” early hit songs. He led the Inna de Yard Binghistra, which included Squiddly Cole on drums, Franklyn “Bubbler” Waul, and Claude Reynolds (keyboards), Kelso on bass and Jinda on guitar.

They were accompanied by the seven-piece Binghistra drummers.

Fittingly, the performances started with keyboardist/singer Kimmie Gold's rendition of Here I Come, the 'prayer' that traditionally opened Brown's shows. It got better throughout the evening as a succession of artistes delivered outstanding versions of songs made famous by the revered vocalist who died in July 1999 at age 42.

Some of the standouts were Anthony Selassie with an inspired take on Africa, Earth Warrior with Drifter, Sixy Morris on Say What You Saying, EQ with Make it Easy on Yourself and Mr Excellent who delivered a passionate, slur-filled cover of Perhaps.

Other strong cameos came from Dawn Martin, with a soulful rendition of Wichita Lineman; Sound Bwoy with The Promised Land, Natty Pablo ( It's Not Everyday), Magma ( Milk And Honey), Colour Reds ( Cheater/Wildfire), Marlon Brown ( What About The Half), Donovan Joseph ( Why Must I Live This Life), Mark Wonder ( Westbound Train) and Fred Locks who did Weep And Moan.

Richie Stevens and Unu Brian Gold, singers who emerged during the 1980s, gave spirited performances in homage to Dennis Brown whom they cite as one of their biggest influences.

Stevens did Man Next Door and Ghetto Girl, the 1979 ballad that pleads for an inner-city belle to maintain her dignity despite temptation. Gold sang Foundation and was joined by his three daughters and wife who did Sitting And Watching.

Fittingly, the curtains were drawn by George Nooks, a Dennis Brown protégé, who gave a splendid set that would have made his mentor proud. He threw down Should I, Money in my Pocket and How Can I Live with gusto, adding the toaster's leg to 'Money' and 'How Can' (which he cut with Brown as Prince Mohammed) in robust fashion.

Asher Bookie, Dennis Brown's long-time friend, described the evening as “full of happiness. A great atmosphere”.

Trevor “Leggo” Douglas, another close associate and organiser of the event, renewed his call for a Dennis Brown museum. He urged fans, well-wishers and artistes to donate items to the proposed facility.