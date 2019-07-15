A tribute to J Capri
Kenneth Phillips, father of the late singjay J Capri, said he plans to release a tribute song dedicated to his daughter's memory. The single, Hard to Say Goodbye , will be released on his newly formed label, J Capri Music Group (JCMG) in August.
“I wrote the song in memory of my daughter, J Capri. It has an overall message that life is fragile, and one has to live life to the fullest. The lyrics are really touching because my daughter meant a lot to me, the disc jockeys dem say mi put mi heart into it and I went all out,” Phillips, who records under the moniker Murphy, told the Jamaica Observer.
The song will be distributed by 21st Hapilos Digital Distribution.
“The JCMG label has already signed an artiste, Dahj, my nephew, who is J Capri's cousin. We will be releasing a number of singles soon. We will sign other artistes in the future, but for now, we are concentrating on Dahj; he is the one who also made the beat for Hard to Say Goodbye,” Phillips said.
Murphy, who in his youth flirted with being a deejay, said he hopes the song will resonate with listeners.
J Capri, whose given name is Jordan Phillips, was on November 23, 2015, rushed to the University Hospital of the West Indies after an early morning motor vehicle accident. She had been in an induced coma, and doctors believed she was showing signs of improvement. She, however, died on December 3, 2015. She was 23.
J Capri is best known for songs like Whine and Kotch (featuring Charlie Blacks), Pull Up to Mi Bumpa (with Konshens) and Reverse It.
— Observer Entertainment
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy