A tribute to J Capri

Kenneth Phillips, father of the late singjay J Capri, said he plans to release a tribute song dedicated to his daughter's memory. The single, Hard to Say Goodbye , will be released on his newly formed label, J Capri Music Group (JCMG) in August.

“I wrote the song in memory of my daughter, J Capri. It has an overall message that life is fragile, and one has to live life to the fullest. The lyrics are really touching because my daughter meant a lot to me, the disc jockeys dem say mi put mi heart into it and I went all out,” Phillips, who records under the moniker Murphy, told the Jamaica Observer.

The song will be distributed by 21st Hapilos Digital Distribution.

“The JCMG label has already signed an artiste, Dahj, my nephew, who is J Capri's cousin. We will be releasing a number of singles soon. We will sign other artistes in the future, but for now, we are concentrating on Dahj; he is the one who also made the beat for Hard to Say Goodbye,” Phillips said.

Murphy, who in his youth flirted with being a deejay, said he hopes the song will resonate with listeners.

J Capri, whose given name is Jordan Phillips, was on November 23, 2015, rushed to the University Hospital of the West Indies after an early morning motor vehicle accident. She had been in an induced coma, and doctors believed she was showing signs of improvement. She, however, died on December 3, 2015. She was 23.

J Capri is best known for songs like Whine and Kotch (featuring Charlie Blacks), Pull Up to Mi Bumpa (with Konshens) and Reverse It.

— Observer Entertainment