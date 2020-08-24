A vote for music

Those who are interested in examining the historical nexus between music and politics would be well served to read the fascinating Music: A Subversive History by Stanford Professor Ted Gioia.

The book explains how the social and political elites have censored and sanctioned music which they deem threatening to their interests and which they later appropriate to wrap themselves in relevance and legitimacy.

I am not sure whether Rodney Price (Bounty Killer) has read Gioia but he has reached a similar conclusion to that of the author. Bounty Killer and others such as Tanya Stephens see the practice of artistes engaging in electioneering in Jamaica as an example of the cynical manipulation of our entertainers by politicians. Some argue that in the current Jamaican electoral cycle it is the artistes, however, who are using the politicians and not the other way around.

Some point out that having the same artiste producing dubs for both major political parties is a sign that the entertainers are not in the business of political allegiance but are simply looking out for themselves. In this respect, the entertainer who does dubs for both political parties would be not much different from the corporate titans who often divide their loyalties and resources between the two sides. The entertainers like the corporate giants are learning to play “boaty”.

Some of the most internationally influential artistes of all times are political. Marley, Bono [from U2], Stevie Wonder, Harry Belafonte, and Bob Dylan are political, if not partisan. They have spoken about issues of rights, justice, and equity but often do not get into expressing preferences for political parties or candidates. In the case of Jamaica, this might have been due to the violence which was a feature of our polarised political culture. It was not a good marketing decision either.

It is interesting to note, however, that in 1972 Bob Marley was part of what was referred to as a 'Bandwagon', which was coordinated by impresario Clancy Eccles in support of the political campaign of Michael Manley. Many of the top Jamaican acts at the time were a part of this Bandwagon which toured the island.

Some claim that the corporate elites are no different from the politicians pointing to the upsurge in commercial endorsements for Beenie Man and Bounty Killer since their successful appearance on Verzuz. According to this narrative, the corporate executives are opportunistic wagonists just like the politicians who use the artistes when it is convenient.

One should concede that artistes like Bounty Killer, who condemn their kind for being stooges of the political elite, do seem to have some basis for their concern even if we are not in total agreement with their conclusions. It was not long ago that some of the very same politicians securing dubs from dancehall acts were making moves in Parliament to criminalise certain utterances from entertainers.

It is no secret that both entertainers and politicians in Jamaica have constantly exchanged accusations regarding who is to be blamed for our horrendous crime rate. Sadly, while there are those politicians who are definitely guilty of the charge, there are artistes whose hands are not clean.

Some artistes — based on their origins — are naturally affiliated with one political faction or the other. Yet, in recent times, most artistes have been very cagey in revealing their political affiliations while benefiting from them. These artistes are engaged in what the great Gregory Isaacs (now deceased) would have called ' hide and lick'. Most people treat the idea of an artiste's political affiliation in the same way they would deal with the question of their parents' having sex. They are aware that it happens but they really don't want to see the evidence.

I suspect that the concerns that some people have with the idea of our politicians and our artistes being in bed together is that they see the entertainers as a countervailing power. The artistes are supposed to keep the politicians in check.

When artistes and politicians become too close, there is the belief that there will be nobody to defend the interests of the poor and powerless. It is, therefore, understandable that the man who would be leading this charge against this emerging trend would be one who carries the moniker, 'Poor People Governor'.

There have been instances in which artistes have seen their work misappropriated by politicians. A number of artistes have recently called on the Trump campaign to desist from using their music at political rallies. While the artistes might not be able to prevent the politicians from playing their music at political events, they can certainly constrain them from embedding their proprietary content in commercials.

Recently Caribbean music legend Eddy Grant had his lawyer write the Trump campaign for the unauthorised use of the international hit, Electric Avenue, in a commercial criticising Joe Biden. In this case, there is clearly a breach of rights as Grant, who owns and controls his publishing, did not give permission for the use of his music in the commercial. In the case of using the music of an artiste at a political rally, constraint might be more difficult to obtain as the grant of use for public performance of a songwriter's work is usually given under blanket licences issued by the collective management organisations such as Jamaica Association of Composers, Authors and Publishers Limited (JACAP), American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP), or the United Kingdom's PRS for Music.

Will the dubs influence the outcomes of the elections? It is hard to say. We shouldn't judge a dub simply on its capacity to generate forwards and likes. Some commercials and advertisements are good at drawing attention to themselves and nothing else.Maybe a surge in younger voters might suggest that the dubs were able to bring out a demographic that is traditionally not animated to participate in the electoral process. If that should be the case then our electoral process might be moving to a different beat.

