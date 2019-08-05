Abby Dallas gets 'rude' awakening

Former Festival Song Competition winner Abby Dallas, who took time off from music last year, returns with a new single titled Rude Boy Loving .

Llamar “Riff Raff” Brown produced the song.

“The song is about love and female empowerment. The female in the song is not afraid to say what she wants and how she wants to be treated by her lover,” said Dallas.

Dallas is looking for mainstream success after excelling in Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) competitions during her high school years.

In 2012, she won the JCDC Festival Song Competition with Real Born Jamaican.

“Winning the Festival Song Competition and creating history by becoming the third woman and youngest to have ever won the competition, has been the highlight of my career.

“The competition really helped to push my career to the next level by giving me the opportunity to be seen by more people,” she said.

Competing in JCDC school events earned Dallas a scholarship to study music at Edna Manley College For the Visual and Performing Arts where she majored in voice. She has toured as a harmony singer with Diana King, Queen Ifrica and Tanya Stephens.

Dallas's previous releases include My Heart, He's Just Not into You, Gold Digger, Your Love and Extraordinary.