Abby Dallas gets 'rude' awakening
Former Festival Song Competition winner Abby Dallas, who took time off from music last year, returns with a new single titled Rude Boy Loving .
Llamar “Riff Raff” Brown produced the song.
“The song is about love and female empowerment. The female in the song is not afraid to say what she wants and how she wants to be treated by her lover,” said Dallas.
Dallas is looking for mainstream success after excelling in Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) competitions during her high school years.
In 2012, she won the JCDC Festival Song Competition with Real Born Jamaican.
“Winning the Festival Song Competition and creating history by becoming the third woman and youngest to have ever won the competition, has been the highlight of my career.
“The competition really helped to push my career to the next level by giving me the opportunity to be seen by more people,” she said.
Competing in JCDC school events earned Dallas a scholarship to study music at Edna Manley College For the Visual and Performing Arts where she majored in voice. She has toured as a harmony singer with Diana King, Queen Ifrica and Tanya Stephens.
Dallas's previous releases include My Heart, He's Just Not into You, Gold Digger, Your Love and Extraordinary.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy