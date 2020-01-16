Abby Dallas set to salute

ONE week before the scheduled release of her EP, singer Abby Dallas performs at opening night of Rebel Salute, tomorrow at Grizzlys Plantation Cove in Priory, St Ann.

Last year, the self-described reggae rock star kept busy on the live show circuit, performing on the Mello FM Road Show and Stone Love's anniversary show in December. With the EP Extraordinary set to drop on January 31, landing a slot on another high-profile event is just what the doctor ordered for Dallas.

“Rebel Salute is an international show which attracts a lot of important people in and around the music industry. It is also a great platform to showcase my talent to Jamaica and the world,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

Extraordinary will be Dallas' second EP, following Destined which was released in 2015. That mini set, which contains songs like 12 Months of Summer and Gold Digger, came out during a flurry of activity for Dallas as a backing vocalist for artistes including Diana King, Tanya Stephens and Queen Ifrica.

Last year, Dallas also refocused on her solo career, cutting the raunchy song, Rude Boy Loving, for producer Lamar “Riff Raff” Brown.

A graduate of the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts, Abby Dallas is one of three women to win the annual Festival Song Contest. She did so in 2012 with Real Born Jamaican.

— Howard Campbell