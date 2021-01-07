Actor Rooney Chambers passes away

The local theatre community is paying its respects to the life and talent of veteran actor Rooney Chambers, who passed away last weekend.

Actress and broadcaster Fae Ellington, who began working with Chambers in the late 1970s, told the Jamaica Observer that she was checking in with some of her friends in theatre last Saturday and during a visit with fellow actress Leonie Forbes, she decided to call Chambers, but got no response. She noted that from reports she has received this was about the time he was transitioning.

Ellington and Chambers worked together in Easton Lee's The Rope and The Cross in the late 1970s and one into the 80s. The cast for that production included Forbes, Grace McGhie, Marguerite Newland, Alwayn Scott, Bobby Smith, Patsy Newland, Errol Smith, and Jeff Fairweather.

“Each year at Easter we would perform it in a church somewhere in Jamaica. He played Jesus and I played Judas' girlfriend, and it was such a pleasure to share the stage with him. He had a presence and a command on stage. One year at a church in Falmouth during the resurrection scene, a beam of sunlight just hit the stage and it was magical. A woman in the audience started shouting, 'See mi Jesus deh, see mi Jesus deh' as Rooney was so good. She went out so much the production had to stop for a few minutes so everyone could gather themselves. That was one of my moments working with Rooney,” Ellington recalled.

Local dramaturge Dr Brian Heap also shared fond memories of Chambers whom he knew for well over 40 years.

He recalled first becoming aware of the actor in the production Same Time Next Year by Bobby Ghisays. Heap would share the stage with Chambers in Norman Rae's Someone Who'll Watch Over Me, for which they both won acting trophies at the Actor Boy Awards.

However, their association would be strengthened when Chambers joined the University Players, where he would have a 20-year association.

“We worked together on a number of productions including After Mrs Rochester and Une Tempête, Aimé Césaire's take on Shakespeare's The Tempest, where he played Prospero. He was a truly gifted and versatile actor. He could do comedy as well as the serious, heavy stuff... the whole range. He had a rich career and it is unfortunate that we don' document these things and tend to take for granted until they are gone.”

“One of his passions was Formula 1 racing. One year for his birthday we were thinking of what we could we give him. There was a friend with connections to Lewis Hamilton and so we got him an autographed photo and he was absolutely blown away,” Heap remembered.

Chambers was last seen on stage in 2019 in Quilt Performing Company's epic musical ReAshore'd.

Artistic director of Quilt, Rayon McLean, had seen Chambers on stage in a University Players production and was so struck by the performance that he vow edto himself that if he ever had the opportunity he would cast him in a production.

“I was fresh out of high school and I was just struck by his voice and presence. So years later when we were casting for ReAshore'd I just knew I had to find Rooney Chambers. It took me about a month. He was such a team player and just blended in with the young cast... he really deep-dived into the process. There was was no airs and feeling that he was a veteran and we were young. He was as willing to teach as he was to learn. I was also struck by how he openly and willingly supported young people. The fact that ReAshore'd was the last production in which he appeared is an honour that I will hold close. So I am deeply moved and saddened by his passing.”

McLean noted that there are too many moments to remember from working with Chambers during the production's run, but singled out his fear for fogetting lines.

“Roonie was fearful of forgetting his lines. He worked hard and learned his lines quickly and during rehearsal always had a cheeky, funny, witty comeback when someone forget their line. I also recall how he loved vintage cars and it was alway fun to see these cars pull up at a rehearsal,” said McLean.