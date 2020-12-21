Acts ask for guidance
With all the social ills coupled with the novel coronavirus pandemic, Deep Jahi, Deeclef, and African act Buffalo Souljah have released the inspirational single Guide My Path .
Released on December 18, Guide My Path was produced by Jerome Elvie of Natural Bond Entertainment. A video is on the cards.
“I have worked with these talented artistes on one of my recent projects called Gold Leaf rhythm and I found a lot of similarities with their approach to perfecting their craft. They are very musically inclined and what I hold in high esteem is their professionalism. With that said, I had to put this collaboration together because I knew the potential was there for a hit,” Elvie told the Jamaica Observer.
“This is a big song, a great feature with a positive message which is something that most Africans can relate to. So far, the song and the rhythm are receiving so much love, and this is a big deal for me as an African artiste who does reggae and dancehall music and reaching international heights through a feature like this,” said Buffalo Souljah.
— Kevin Jackson
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy