Acts ask for guidance

With all the social ills coupled with the novel coronavirus pandemic, Deep Jahi, Deeclef, and African act Buffalo Souljah have released the inspirational single Guide My Path .

Released on December 18, Guide My Path was produced by Jerome Elvie of Natural Bond Entertainment. A video is on the cards.

“I have worked with these talented artistes on one of my recent projects called Gold Leaf rhythm and I found a lot of similarities with their approach to perfecting their craft. They are very musically inclined and what I hold in high esteem is their professionalism. With that said, I had to put this collaboration together because I knew the potential was there for a hit,” Elvie told the Jamaica Observer.

“This is a big song, a great feature with a positive message which is something that most Africans can relate to. So far, the song and the rhythm are receiving so much love, and this is a big deal for me as an African artiste who does reggae and dancehall music and reaching international heights through a feature like this,” said Buffalo Souljah.

— Kevin Jackson