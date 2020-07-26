Acts deliver

The absence of a mass of 'reggaephiles' spread across the open space of the Catherine Hall Entertainment Centre in Montego Bay had no obvious effect on the quality of the performances on Friday's first night of the virtual staging of Reggae Sumfest 2020.

The current pandemic may have kept the fans of the music from gathering for the annual festival on Jamaica's north coast, but the artistes who took to the stage on Friday night gave the thousands of viewers who tuned in to the live stream on various social media platforms a truly entertaining near three hours of reggae and dancehall music.

The event got off to a prompt 8:00 pm start and after a brief exhortation from renowned dub poet and media personality Mutabaruka the ball got rolling, harking back to favourites of the music from the 1990s.

Chaka Demus and Pliers were first up. This duo provided the perfect kick-off to the virtual showcase with the crisp vocals and an enduring catalogue of favourites . She Don't Let Nobody, Tease Me and Murder She Wrote were among the tracks that made it to their 10-minute set. They also used the time to slip in Toots and the Maytals' popular Bam Bam as a segue from Murder She Wrote.

They would make way for another duo. Tanto Metro and Devonte kept the pace going and represented for a bygone decade with their hits Give it to Her Please, Gal Say Woee and the hugely popular Everyone Falls in Love. The pair made it known that they are still recording and dropped a piece of their latest project Nah Fren, before exiting the Sumfest Stage.

It was left to the persisitent 90s hitmaker to cap the music from that decade and he gave a strong performance. With a string of hits to his credit, Frisco kid ran through some of them dropping memory gems along the way. Juck Di Best, Tink We Nice, Little and Cute as well as the safe sex anthem Rubbers were among his selections.

The producers of the show then made a sharp jump from the 90s to the present, drawing for Daddy 1 and Chronic Law, both from the 6ixx camp, who entertained with popular tracks.

Female entertainer Ishawna brought some caliente to the line-up with her hot, racy set. Her barely there outfit should have given some indication of where he set was going. She has improved her stage craft over the years and on Friday showed that she is comfortable doing what she does best… tease. Her delivery on tracks such as Restraining Order, the slow, sexy number Mi Need Love and her popular Equal Rights and Justice showed her ease with her material and delivery.

The trio from Romeich Entertainment was up next.

Ding Dong and his Ravers Clavers dance squad, the camp's countess Shenseea, and Montego Bay's own Teejay all came out blazing for their virtual audience.

It was inevitable that Ding Dong and his troupe would take their audience to dance class, and this they did. With the accompanying music, the act took viewers through their paces with a high-energy performance. Bad Man Forward, Flairy, Lebeh Lebeh, Genna Bounce, Cha Cha Bwoy and Inside were among the song-dance combos which were unleashed on the Sumfest stage.

Shenseea, who is still grieving the death of her mother, noted how pleased she was to be on stage for the first time in five months. Like Ishawna, she too has grown and improved exponentially since she first stepped into the spotlight a few seasons ago, making her more that just a pretty face, but a talented artiste. For her short set she dropped Independent Gal, Love I Got For You, Bless as well as her side chick song.

The Up Top Boss did not disappoint with his set. Delivering that signature hit, Teejay also dropped Owna Lane as well as other tracks which showed his strength as an artiste.

The penultimate act Konshens showed that he is clearly up in the big league when it comes to local dancehall music. His set was chock full of party bangers from over the years. His delivery was fluid and allowed for a dance vibe as he moved effortlessly from one track to the next. He showed that he is moving towards elder status in the biz when he introduced young act D'Yani.

It was left to Agent Sasco to bring the curtains down on the opening night. The artiste formerly known as Assassin did not disappoint. He clearly didn't need the cheering fans to give his all, and even questions the time limits, noting that they should just allow him to sing until…

Commendations must be given to the Joe Bogdanovich-led DownSound Entertainment for putting the package together for the quarantine-wary fans, who long for this level of entertainment. Technically the lighters can go up for the lighting, sound and stage quality.

The second and final night of the virtual staging was expected last night, with acts such as Sizzla, Tarrus Riley, Maxi Priest, Koffee, and Freddie McGregor among the acts to take to the stage.