Adhere to protocols, urges Gaps 7G

Do Di Right Thing by singjay Gaps 7G, is, according to him, urging social responsibility in the face of social upheaval and economic hardship caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“This song was done some time ago...With what's going on in today's society, it seemed like the right time to send this message. It seems the whole world is in chaos, everything is upside down because of the COVID-19 unemployment, social upheaval, protests in the street but be strong my people, and just do the right ting. Wear your masks, observe social distancing, keep everyone safe,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Do Di Right Thing, produced by Splintzzboss Records on the Unlock The Game rhythm, was released earlier this year.

In Jamaica, more than 7,000 people have tested positive for the virus, while up to yesterday, 120 deaths were reported. Globally, the death toll stands at more than 1,000,000.

In the meantime, Gaps 7G is pushing along with his music career.

The artiste first came to public attention with Di Benz, produced by Crushdem Records, earlier this year.

“Everyone is still cheering for Di Benz song. I'm still fine-tuning getting a remix together. I bring something fresh to the game with a bit of New York flavour.. and a bit of Jamaican flavour. Right now, the ting up,” he said.

Gaps 7G (real name Paul Cardoza Jr) grew up in Gutters, Old Harbour, St Catherine, before migrating to live in the United States at age 10. He went to Campus Magnet high school in Queens, New York (formerly Andrew Jackson High School) which is the same alma mater as rapper 50 Cent.

He acquired an associate degree in liberal arts, majoring in physical education.

“I am coming back to Jamaica this month to push the promotion of my new songs to next level,” he said.