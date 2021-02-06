Adjauni aims to make name
Emerging singjay Adjauni is expecting his big breakthrough with Weh Mi Name.
“I feel success is in the air. This is the year Adjauni will reap, not bronze or silver, but gold just like Usain Bolt. And, with my hard and consistent work, I am looking to erase and set records in dancehall music,” he said.
Released last month, Weh Mi Name is co-produced on the Entertainment and Glendevon Records label. It has an accompanying video.
“I do this song for my fans and others who want to know more about the artiste Adjauni, in the language they know and the style which makes them want to party and have fun just as they did at my video shoot,” he said.
Adjauni, whose given name is Ajaunie Hibbert, was born in Kingston. He attended St Thomas Technical High.
He said he was inspired to do music by his mom who was a singer on the north coast.
“My mom is one of my biggest motivator. She always tell me: 'Son, you can make it!' She could sing well, working night shows in hotels, and worked for a company called Harmony Entertainment,” he said.
His previous songs include Question, Emotionally Distraught, Bad Gyal, Plan, and T20.
