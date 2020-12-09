Afrikan Blood flows on Billboard

The 14-track, various artistes compilation Afrikan Blood makes serious moves on the Billboard charts this week. It debuts at number three on the streaming-driven Billboard Reggae Albums Chart, is number seven on the Billboard Compilation Albums Chart, and 96 on the Top Current Album Sales Chart.

On the sales-driven US Current Reggae Albums Chart, Afrikan Blood debuts at number one, selling 1,839 copies in its first week. The set was released November 26 via Studio One.

Most of the songs on Afrikan Blood are previously unreleased stereo mixes by artistes who recorded for the legendary label, including Alton Ellis, The Gaylads, The Wailing Souls, Al Campbell, Lloyd Anderson, Dennis Lovelock, Zoot “Scully” Simms, Arthur Robinson, The Viceroys, The Willows, Larry Marshall, Dudley Sibley and Freddie McGregor.

Elsewhere, Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and The Wailers is number one for the 48th week, while Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection stays firm at number two.

Dutty Classics Collection by Sean Paul holds at number four. World on Fire and Set in Stone by Stick Figure are numbers five and six respectively, and Greatest Hits by UB40 is number seven.

Popcaan drops two places to number eight with Fixtape, while Higher Place by Skip Marley and Vent by Dexta Daps are numbers nine and 10, respectively.

On the US Current Reggae Albums Chart, available only by subscription to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, the long-running Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica: The Reggae Collector's Edition, experiences a sales bump from 56 to 270 copies over the past week. To date, it has sold 2,662 copies and moves from number 10 to two.

Uprising Live! Limit by Bob Marley and The Wailers inches up to number three, while World on Fire dips two spots to number four.

Moving from 13 to five is Welcome to Treasure Island by JC and The Reggae Starzz, while Buju Banton's Upside Down 2020 experiences a sales boost one week after being nominated for Best Reggae Album at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

Upside Down 2020 is up from number 11 to six, selling an additional 106 copies, up from 59 the previous week. To date, Upside Down 2020 has sold 9,191 copies since its release in June.

Look for the Good by Jason Mraz is number seven, while Christmas in the Islands from Shaggy plunges from three to eight.

Making big moves are Strictly the Best Vol 61 from VP Records, which jumps from number six to 10, and Higher Place, up from 17 to 11 with an additional 58 copies sold to bring its total to 1,930.

Agent Sasco's EP, Sasco VS Assassin, falls from number 15 to 31 with 62 copies in its second week.

In other Billboard news, Legend remains on multiple charts.

On the Adult R&B Songs Chart, Come Over by British singer Jorja Smith featuring Popcaan moves from number 30 to 27, while Skip Marley's Make Me Feel featuring Rick Ross and Ari Lennox is up a notch from 15 to 14.

In May, Marley's Slow Down featuring HER peaked at number six on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart. He earns his second entry on that tally, as Make Me Feel debuts at number 49.

Regionally, Nyah and Binghi by Chyna Nicole tops the South Florida Top 25 Reggae Chart for a second week. On the Foundation Radio Network Top 30 Music Chart (New York), Lady by Richie Stephens featuring saxophonist Dean Fraser, takes over the number one spot.