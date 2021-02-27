Ajauni banking on life experiences

Deejay Ajauni is hoping to bring a difference to the game with his natural flow and creative lyrics. He believes he can contribute something different from the current crop of trending artistes.

“My lyrics are very personal and are based on my experiences and those of friends around me. I always try to better my craft and be more creative than I was before, so fans should definitely keep listening,” he explained.

The St Thomas native has been recording professionally for the past four years. Adaba Entertainment and Glendevon Records produced his latest single Weh Mi Name (released earlier this month).

He reasoned how the song came about.

“It was a case where supporters were getting my name mixed up with a record label of the same name, so I created a song explaining to my supporters who Ajauni the artiste really is,” he said.

Born Ajaunie Hibbert, he sees his latest effort as the song that can open doors for his career. A video accompanying the song was released a week ago. He hopes it will cement him in the minds of his millennial fan base.

Late last year, he released the track Liu Kang.