Akini Blake sends love

AS the world continues to face uncertain times, New York-based singer Akini Blake hopes to transmit well-needed positivity through his latest single I'll Be Loving You .

“The entire world is filled with so much hurt right now but I truly believe that energy flows where attention goes; we get what we focus on. I just choose to lend my gaze to what could be, as opposed to the illusion of what is. I'll Be Loving You is my contribution towards that perspective,” he explained.

Self-produced on his Kingdom Music Group label and distributed by Zojak World Wide, I'll Be Loving You was released on July 3.

Blake, who was born in Trinidad, has family ties in Clarendon. He attended Berklee College of Music in Boston to study music production. In 2012 he officially kicked of his music career, and has released other tracks like Over, With You and Wild Life.

He specialises in multiple genres of music.

“I've studied so many different genres — classical, folk, gospel, reggae, R&B, dancehall, calypso, jazz, country, hip hop — all in an effort to understand emotional delivery. I think each of those contributed immensely to the Akini Blake sound. It allows me to have a truly diverse group of supporters,” he said.

Blake added that the relatability of his lyrics sets him apart from other artistes.

“Music is extremely subjective, so my process has always been to find and continue to seek out those that connect with who I am as a person and the value I create. This way, as long as I stay true to who I am I'll always feed my tribe. I find that this record connected in a deep and profound way with my supporters; maybe because it helps magnify hope,” he noted.

The singer is inspired by Michael Jackson, Bob Marley, Vybz Kartel, and Mavado.

He is currently working on an album titled Phyllis & Neighbour to be released in 2021. Like his other projects, he expects it to be a success.

“I have so much music, we're still deciding on the ideal number. The aim is to provide an experience for the listeners that they could refer to throughout the course of their lives. It's such a fleeting thing, but I believe the magic happens when an artiste is able to capture a moment in time and bottle it so that it's immortalised,” said Blake.