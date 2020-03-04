Akon stands up for dancehall

American singer Akon, who has collaborated or produced songs with Jamaican artistes, has teamed with deejay Don Yute on the song Stay Down .

Recently released, the single is produced by Akon for his Konvict Muzik label.

“I linked up with Don Yute years ago in Atlanta (and) we did this cut of Stay Down couple years now but it's the right time to put the energy behind it and release it,” Akon told the Jamaica Observer.

The 46-year-old Akon, who was born in Senegal, moved to the United States as a boy. There, he was influenced by hip hop and Jamaican dancehall music.

He described Stay Down as having a “special vibe” because Don Yute represents the 1990s, a dancehall period he has always admired.

“I like this era of dancehall music. Being that I'm from Senegal and grew up the States I was exposed to Jamaican music and Jamaican people growing up, and I love and relate to their culture,” Akon said.

Don Yute had a massive hit song in 1993 with Loving Excess with singer Wayne Wonder. It was recorded on producer Dave Kelly's Pepperseed rhythm.

Akon said Don Yute is “not the only dancehall act that I'm working with” but did not disclose other names.

In June last year, Billboard Magazine reported that Akon had launched his Akonik Label Group (ALG) to partner with former Motown Records CEO Kedar Massenburg on projects to be distributed by BMG. It said ALG comprised four labels that would focus on artistes from different regions.

According to Billboard, Akon's collaboration with Jamaican artistes would come through the Jamakon label.

The Grammy-nominated Akon is best known for hit songs like I Wanna Love You, Smack That, Lonely, Locked Up and Don't Matter. He has collaborated with Stephen Marley and Beenie Man.

At one stage, Akon operated the KonLive label, a joint venture with American music mogul Jimmy Iovine of Interscope Records. Jamaican duo Brick and Lace were once signed to KonLive.