Chillin' with Mama & Me

What started out in innocence led recording artiste Alaine and her mother Myrna Laughton on a journey.

Alaine had just been diagnosed with fibroids and was seeking a natural way to shrink them, while Laughton was seeking to lose weight in order to stave off the effects of her high blood pressure and other ailments. They decided to record their mother-daughter workouts and banter and share via Instagram, but the proverbial light bulb was lit and the result is Mama & Me YouTube channel which sees them adding their brand of humour, music, fun and reasoning to the diverse range of content available on that social media platform.

“There is always something funny happening in our house. So once we started on this fitness journey and I was sharing on IG, I quickly realised that this was something that was right for the YouTube space. We are always singing and laughing here at home so I thought why not share with a wider and audience and just make people feel good,” Alaine told the Jamaica Observer.

“Everything thing that I have done has always had that feel-good factor. Whether it is writing music or performing, or what I do on my radio show on The Edge 105, it's about making people feel good and being inspirational... and that is what we seek to do with Mama & Me,” she continued.

Mama & Me has already began to attract international attention. Popular hip hop artiste Missy Elliot acknowledged the Laughtons after they posted a video featuring their take on her hit track Work It.

“To get recognition from Missy was so exciting . The video then went viral after being posted by the popular site The Shaderoom and with their two million followers it really took it to another level so we are grateful. In the next episode we are doing carpool karaoke and we will see how mommy does with the lyrics to some of these songs,” said Alaine.

Surprisingly, it was Alaine, who upon reflection, was having second thoughts about putting her mother on social media.

“I was fine with it. It was Lainie who was more concerned about what people would say about me and the possible negative comments towards me,” Laughton shared.

“I just had to remind her that people will talk and you really can't please everybody. Further more the content is really on the lighter side, and if you know me I love to laugh so much that I hate going to funerals. I hate being sad so much that even at a funeral I find something funny to concentrate on. So I'm really not worried; it's just who we are. We are being ourselves,” she added.

“But that's because of how I'm fiercely protective of my mother,” Alaine interjected.

“It is such a blessing to have her as my mother. All my life I have had friends who have told we they wish she was my mother because she is my mother, my sister, my friend, my bredren. She has always been that rock, and we are like this all the time it is a very easy relationship and a very deep kind of true love.”

Although it will form a big part of r, Alaine assured that the content will not be limited to just music. She noted the that show will continue to showcase their healthy lifestyle journey, dancing, cooking, and more, all heavily laced with the Laughton brand of fun and laughter.

Both are acutely aware that their mother-daughter bond is special and Laughton shared some of her personal tips for other mothers and daughters seeking to cultivate and nourish this relationship.

“For me the first thing you must have as a mother is love in your heart. There are so many mothers who don't really love their children. There are so many mothers who are jealous of their daughters. Some women feel that their daughter should not look as good as them. My daughter must always look better than me. I feel good knowing that she come from me an' look good. Mothers also have to pour love into their children. From the first time they put that child in your arms, speaking of love to your baby. All this doesn't mean you are not going to reprimand and offer guidance. But the biggest part is love,” she noted.