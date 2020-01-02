Alarm sounds in Linstead, again

At the stroke of midnight, Iba Mahr set off fireworks that not only signalled the start of 2020, but also a spectacular morning of entertainment at the fifth Sound Di Alarm concert.

The event, held at Dinthill Sports Complex in Linstead, St Catherine on New Year's Eve, saw patrons rolling out in their numbers to enjoy the star-studded line-up of performers. It is promoter and hometown boy Iba Mahr's mission to contribute to the renewal of the maternity ward at Linstead Hospital.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer, Iba Mahr revealed that this staging is particularly important because of his connection with the people of Linstead and their hospital.

“This year is special more than any other year, because I was born in di Linstead Hospital an' mi grow up inna Linstead; I know di community, I understand di community, I know di people dem, I know dem name an' is a while now no baby don't born inna di Linstead hospital an' dat is what wi a try do, wi a try get di ward up and running,” he explained.

“It's five years wi doing di show an' over di five years wi struggle with di event an' wi search fi di purpose an' di interest is to really connect with di community an' get dem help an' support the hospital. A part of our mandate is to give back as much as we can every year,” he continued.

While the show was not without glitches, performers managed to give the audience their money's worth.

The standout performance came from Etana, whose powerful vocals echoed throughout the venue. Her timeless songs, inclusive of People Talk, Not Afraid and Wrong Address, injected life into the audience and they passionately sang along.

As they belted out the lyrics to her popular tracks, the condensed air left the mouths of patrons, reflecting the chilly temperatures associated with Linstead.

But the cold was no match for the energetic Bugle. From climbing the stage's trussing to interacting with the audience, his performance was entertaining and received the stamp of approval from patrons who quickly sought to capture the moment on their smart phones.

Chuck Fenda also kept the crowd awake with an electrifying set. Other notable performances came from Eric Donaldson, Queen Omega from Trinidad, and Gold Up and Jah Mickey.

Dancehall heavyweights Beenie Man and Capleton closed the show minutes after 5:00 am with high-energy performances. Popcaan, who was billed for Sound Di Alarm, was a no-show.

Though the show had marquee acts, the biggest pull for some patrons was helping a worthy cause.

“Di show nice, man! Mi did haffi come support what Iba Mahr doing,” Omar Williams said.

His sentiments were shared by Tamara Bailey.

“I really came out because of the donations to the hospital. I really like that,” she said.

Iba Mahr admits he is still learning how to make the event better for patrons, but is happy with what has been accomplished so far.

“I still wah apologise to people who may have any faults with di event. We are in a building stage. It's five years, but it's a milestone for me. Next staging promises to be even better as we have more people who are willing to help.”