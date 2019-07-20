Alfray keeps it real

National footballer-cum-deejay Alfray is getting a buzz from Dem Nuh Real on the Rum and Schweppes riddim. Produced on the Journey Music imprint, the single was released on June 17.

“This song is personal to me because I know about betrayal, and fake friends, and how that can affect someone. So this song is the perfect way to express my feelings about things and situations I have seen growing up and which are still happening in the society,” Alfray said.

He plans to release a follow-up motivational song, Testimony, produced by Power Icon.

“I have something important to say, and I get my inspiration from my experiences growing up in the inner city, and these stories and messages I express through my music,” the 41-year-old artiste said.

Born August 13, 1978, Alfray's given name is Alberto Fray. He hails from the tough inner-city community of Olympic Way in Kingston. As a striker, he dazzled crowds as a member of the Norman Manley Comprehensive High School's Manning Cup team. He later represented football clubs Waterhouse and Boys' Town in the National Premier League. He eventually earned a call up to the National Senior team; but now, he is embracing a new career.

In 2006, Alfray was introduced to Jubba White of White Stone Productions and Dubtonic Kru through a mutual friend. Their collaboration led to songs like The System on the Tantrum Riddim.

“Right now, I am working hard and having an aim, which is the key to success in any endeavour in life,” he said.

He is scheduled to perform at a gig in California this summer.