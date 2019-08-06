Alison Hinds rolls with Jamaica

Christ Church, Barbados: Carnival in Jamaica has received a major endorsement from Bajan soca queen, Alison Hinds.

The Roll It Gal singer, who is famous for her curvaceous figure as much as her music, told the Jamaica Observer that outside of Crop Over, carnival in Jamaica has become her favourite.

“Carnival in Jamaica is really coming into its own. I have been coming there for many years and just witnessing the exponential growth is phenomenal — and the thing is that there is so much more scope for growth. But you guys are doing great and I just love coming to Jamaica for carnival. The energy is right and the parties are always on point... I love what you guys are doing,” she shared.

Hinds was speaking after a scintillating set at Dis is Rick, a major Crop Over stage show, held at the historic cricket ground Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Saturday.

Crop Over started on Thursday, August 1, and runs until Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

Holding nothing back, Hinds was in fine form, delighting her people with her powerful vocals, magnetic stage presence, and infectious energy as she dropped favourites including Aye Aye Aye, Faluma, Togetherness, and Iron Bazodee, which were all eaten up by her eager audience.

“Performing and giving my all each time is intentional. I don't know how to do half-done — it's just not how I was trained. So once I get into the space and hit the stage, it's full on. My audience doesn't care if I had a bad day or there is problem at home, they want to be entertained — and I have come to do just that,” she said.

She also notes that performing at home isn't something she is able to do as often as she would like, so each time is special.

“This year I have been very absent from the local scene due to various engagements overseas. I did a couple songs for Crop Over just as my contribution, but I've really been away for the most part, so to perform on a show like this is really great. I will also be on the road for the parade. It's just great being part of something like this for all these years. Crop Over is wonderful and I just love being part of it,” Hinds said.

Once the carnival season ends she will set her sights on recording an album, something she said she hasn't done in a very long time.