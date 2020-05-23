All set for Beenie Verzuz Bounty

The stage is set for the epic online showdown between dancehall kingpins Beenie and Bounty Killer.

The deejays are set to face off as part of the hugely popular Verzuz series created by American record producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, which has been gaining traction since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local artiste management and production outfit Solid Agency is handling the groundwork here in Jamaica and, according to company head Sharon Burke, all is going to plan.

“Everything is in place. Both Beenie and Bounty are excited and went through a really good rehearsal. They are ready to deliver to their global audience. We have an exciting after-party lined up featuring Rory Stone Love. It is really going to be fantastic,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

Burke was also thankful to a number of entities that have come on board including telecomunication firm Digicel, which is assisting with prodviding the technicals for the stream. She also noted that entertainment mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has sent bottles of his Cîroc brand of vodka for the online event.

Speaking with the Observer earlier this week Swizz Beatz noted that everything has been done to ensure that this edition of Verzuz is authentically Jamaican.

“This is for Jamaica and, indeed, the wider Caribbean. We want the world to see how powerful Jamaica is when it comes to music and culture. This is not a Yankee thing at all. So, when the guys told me they wanted a clash with mics in the true sense of a Jamaican dancehall clash, then we said definitely go with it,” he said.

Jamaicans first got wind of a possible local episode a week ago when Swizz Beatz appeared on the live Instagram stream hosted by singer Lila Ike to launch her EP The Experience. At that time, he hinted that Jamaica would be part of the series.

“Verzuz is not a hip-hop thing; it's not an R&B thing, it is a creative thing. So we just want to show love to creatives all over the world. Jamaica has played such a big part in creating original music, so Timbaland and I just wanted to curate the line-up in such away that persons are surprised at who is coming next and there is no time for judgement,” he said.

With just about six decades of music under their collective belts, Beenie Man and Bounty Killer have become figures in the genre earning accolades and a legion of fans across the world.