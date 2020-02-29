All set for Ja Rum Fest

THE second staging of Jamaica Rum Festival is scheduled for Hope Gardens in Kingston today and tomorrow.

Festival director Valón Thorpe said he was encouraged by the reception of last year's inaugural staging.

“Due to the overwhelming support we received last year, we will be expanding the footprint the venue by utilising both sides of Palm Drive at Hope Gardens for the 2020 staging. Last year we saw an oversubscribed seminar house and, as such, we've upped the ante with not one, but two seminar houses to satisfy the diverse interests of our patrons. These seminars will be able to accommodate 40 persons per sitting and features Appleton Estate Jamaica Rums' Master Blender Dr Joy Spence, and Senior Blender David Morrison. Our rum sponsors will also be presenting seminars over the two days,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“Lastly, no Jamaican festival is complete without live music, and Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum is leading the charge by presenting the live show on both nights of the festival. This year, in response to the tremendous support of patrons, we have also expanded the line-up to include a number of emerging acts and veteran artistes we all know and love,” he continued.

The main stage will feature some of Jamaica's finest musicians, with a headlining act set to perform on each day.

The headlining act for today is reggae singer, Protoje. His magnetic delivery of heartfelt lyrics is expected to resonate among fans. The Indignation Collective artiste has had a successful year with his hit single, Where I'm Coming From.

The Jamaica Rum Festival will conclude tomorrow with a performance from Ky-Mani Marley.

Interspersed between the headlining acts, a number of artistes are rostered over the two days. Among them are Spragga Benz, Ding Dong and the Ravers Clavers, and Bugle. Tessellated, Naomi Cowan and Mortimer conclude the line-up for day one. On day two, bringing the energy will be Capleton, Freddie McGregor, Cocoa Tea and newcomer Indie Allen.

Dance Xpressionz is also rostered to keep the energy of patrons high over the two-day festival.