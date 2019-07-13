All set for Mugs

One of the summer's most anticipated events, 'Mugs: Kooler Cooler Fete', will be unfolding at Sabina Park in Kingston today. The event gets going from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm.

According to co-promoter Adrian Swaby of Drifters Entertainment, all is in place to ensure that patrons have a great experience.

“Mugs draws patrons from all over the island and upon arrival the atmosphere is light, convivial, laid-back, friendly, and the non-stop great vibes. The ultimate party experience — that is Mugs,” Swaby explained.

He continued: “We made sure to choose the DJs who the ladies love, and those will bring the party vibes.”

Among the selectors are DJ Antsman, DJ Laing D, ZJ Chrome, Bishop Escobar, Heavy D and Brush 1 from Coppershot.

Said Swaby: “Mugs has separated itself from other events since the first staging in June 2015 at the Waves Beach in Portmore. The experience differs from the rest solely on the fact that when we gather we aren't strangers partying, but a temporary family having fun.”

Drifters Entertainment comprises Swaby, Andre Spaulding and Leighton Curtis.

Mugs is held twice each year.

“The growth and quality that Mugs has displayed since its existence is tremendous. The first-ever staging attracted around 200 patrons when compared to the last one, which was held in December last year; we had approximately 3,000 to 4,000 people. The quality is exceptional, the patrons are exceptional, the vibe is exceptional and the DJs are exceptional. Mugs is simply an exceptional party experience,” Swaby added.

— Kevin Jackson