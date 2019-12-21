All set for Uh Oh House Party

'Uh Oh House Party: The Pool Edition' unfolds this evening in the cool hills of St George's Cliff in Hellishire Heights, Portmore, St Catherine.

The event kicks off at 7:00 pm and is slated to go until 3:00 am.

“You rarely hear about house parties and pool parties in Portmore. It's normally beach parties, street dances or, most recently, brunches. We want to facilitate a new destination and entirely different atmosphere for patrons at the Hellshire Heights venue. We hope that this will sensitise individuals that it's not just ultra beach, JamWorld or Portmore Mall where events can be held, and that there are other venues you can come and enjoy yourself. What I like about the venue is that patrons will be enjoying a great vibe while enjoying a nice view of the sea and surrounding areas of the Hellshire community. We want to make house party a trend and something that [we] will constantly do in Portmore,” Kuwayne Walter, co-promoter of Uh Oh House Party, told the Jamaica Observer.

The event promises to be a fun-filled, high-energy one with a host of beautiful females in attendance.

Nicholai Powell, event co-promoter, said patrons should be in for a treat with selections from some of Portmore's finest disc jockeys and artistes.

“We have a lot of Portmore-based DJs that will be passing through such as DJ Mini Biggz, DJ Addo, and DJ Pinchi Snipper. The event, which is described as the most energetic and ulimate house party, will also feature fast-rising artistes G Law and Prudence. Patrons can expect to hear G Law perform his recent tracks Weed Sale and Pon A Level, as well as Prudence to debut his songs Flick and Oh Naa Naa,” he said.

— Jason Tulloch