Alozade recouping from stroke
Alozade is currently recuperating at home after suffering a mild stroke on Wednesday.
According to a member of the deejay's inner circle, who wished not to be identified, he's resting and will be preparing to do physiotherapy.
“His speech was mildly affected and he was rushed to the University Hospital of the West Indies,” she told the Jamaica Observer.
“He's doing much better now. I think it was a haemorrhagic stroke, but he's good now. He's at home resting. Alozade is a real trooper,” she continued.
A haemorrhagic stroke is when blood from an artery begins bleeding into the brain. This happens when a weakened blood vessel bursts and bleeds into the surrounding brain.
Alozade, whose given name is Michael Sterling, is 43 years old. He came to prominence in the 1990s with Street Dreams. His other hit songs include Real Badman, Thug Life and Badman No Watch Gyal.
As a producer, he has had success with his South Block label, having produced Elephant Man's Keeping It Jiggy, and Capleton's Inna Her Heart.
He is currently promoting the single Hoola.
— Brian Bonitto
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy