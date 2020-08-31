Alozade recouping from stroke

Alozade is currently recuperating at home after suffering a mild stroke on Wednesday.

According to a member of the deejay's inner circle, who wished not to be identified, he's resting and will be preparing to do physiotherapy.

“His speech was mildly affected and he was rushed to the University Hospital of the West Indies,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

“He's doing much better now. I think it was a haemorrhagic stroke, but he's good now. He's at home resting. Alozade is a real trooper,” she continued.

A haemorrhagic stroke is when blood from an artery begins bleeding into the brain. This happens when a weakened blood vessel bursts and bleeds into the surrounding brain.

Alozade, whose given name is Michael Sterling, is 43 years old. He came to prominence in the 1990s with Street Dreams. His other hit songs include Real Badman, Thug Life and Badman No Watch Gyal.

As a producer, he has had success with his South Block label, having produced Elephant Man's Keeping It Jiggy, and Capleton's Inna Her Heart.

He is currently promoting the single Hoola.

— Brian Bonitto