Alpha band for Sumfest stage

The Alpha Institute Band, winners of the 2019 Jamaica's Best School Band (JBSB) competition, will perform at Reggae Sumfest on July 20. They will share the stage with some of reggae's biggest stars, including Buju Banton, Beres Hammond and Chronixx.

Reggae Sumfest takes place July 14-20 at Catherine Hall in Montego Bay.

The Alpha Institute Band won the schools band contest in April. It was their second victory, having won in 2016.

This year, they also won Most Improved Band and Best Original Song.

“The Downsound Entertainment and Reggae Sumfest CEO Josef Bogdanovich was in attendance (at the final in April) and was clearly impressed by their performance. He indicated soon after that there could be a surprise guest, [and]with only a few weeks to the festival it was confirmed that the JBSB winner will perform, and this will see them sharing the stage with Buju Banton and Beres Hammond,” Rayven Amani, founder/organiser of JBSB competition, told the Jamaica Observer.

Performing at Reggae Sumfest is another major achievement for the storied South Camp Road school, a vocational centre for boys established in 1880.

Its impressive alumni includes trombonists Don Drummond and Rico Rodrigues, trumpeters Johnny “Dizzy” Moore and David Madden, saxophonists Lester Sterling, Tommy McCook and Cedric Brooks, drummer Leroy “Horsemouth” Wallace, singers Leroy Smart and Johnny Osbourne, and deejay Winston “Yellowman” Foster.